Moneris and Connected Interactive Partner to Bring Retail Purchase Data to Canadian Marketers

Our partnership with CI is an exciting step forward in applying Moneris' data to the world of digital advertising

This partnership ensures that now there is finally a tailor-made, 360 degree view of the Canadian retail purchase landscape specifically designed for the current Canadian digital advertising ecosystem, that covers all major credit and debit transactions as well as newer forms of payment such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

"We consider this partnership to be a perfect fit for us as we aim to provide our clients and partners with transparent and effective purchase data to drive growth and makes CI the largest provider of purchase data for the digital advertising industry in Canada", noted Noel Geer, CI's chief executive and founder.

"With hundreds of different categories covering purchase behavior amongst Canadian consumers from coast to coast, this is the most comprehensive set of audiences available for retail behavior in Canada available to digital marketers and has been anticipated for some time", noted founder and president Lyle Wagner.

The audiences were created as a unique 2 year collaboration between CI's engineering, operational team and Moneris product team and data scientists to create a customized unique set of audiences designed specifically for the unique privacy requirements of the Canadian market.

This ensures that marketers using this data can be assured of adherence to Canadian privacy regulations, as well as the highest level of industry know-how and experience in utilizing purchase data for marketing purposes thanks to Moneris' peerless position within the Canadian financial industry and CI's years of deep experience successfully working within these parameters for the benefit of Canadian marketers. Moneris audiences will be available soon as a managed service and later will be available in CI's DataDesk.io platform, the leading self-serve audience buying platform for digital advertising in Canada.

Connected Interactive is Canada's leading independent provider of digital advertising audience and media buying solutions through managed service or DataDesk.io, as well as providing mobile app marketing services and consulting covering operations and technical development through CI Tech Labs.

About Moneris

Moneris is Canada's largest provider of innovative, unified solutions for mobile, online and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions. Serving businesses of every size and industry, Moneris offers hardware, software and solutions to help transform the way businesses grow and operate, in payments and beyond.

For more information please visit www.moneris.com and follow @moneris.

