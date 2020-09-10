Moneda LatAm Corporate Bond Fund Declares Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of MLCB Ltd., general partner of MLCB Limited Partnership, Trustee for Moneda LatAm Corporate Bond Fund, (the "Fund) has declared cash distributions of $0.15 per Class A Unit and US$0.15 per Class U Unit payable on October 15, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020

The Fund is an investment fund established to provide holders of Units with investment exposure to a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities of companies located in, or with significant operations in, Latin America, primarily denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund's investment objectives are to: (i) preserve and enhance the net asset value of the Fund; and (ii) provide Unitholders with quarterly distributions through exposure to the total return performance of the Moneda Deuda Latinoamericana Fondo de Inversion (the "Moneda Fund"), a Chilean listed investment fund established in 2000 which is actively managed by Moneda S.A. Administradora de Fondos de Inversion. Moneda Asset Management S.A., the parent company of the Portfolio Manager, was established in 1993 and is a leading independent asset manager headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

The Fund does not have a fixed distribution but targets quarterly distributions based on the total return of the units of the Moneda Fund less the expenses of the Fund for the period.

The Class A Units of the Fund are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MLD.UN.

For further information: Investor Relations, Moneda LatAm Corporate Bond Fund, Web site: www.scotiamanagedcompanies.com, Email: [email protected], 18th Floor, 150 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1H9, Tel: (416) 945-4262 Fax: (416) 863-7425