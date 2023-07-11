Mondou Mondon Raises a Record $400,000 to Support Animal Shelters

All donations will go toward helping a number of shelters across the province

MONTREAL, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Mondou is celebrating the record amount it has received in donations over the past few weeks. During the 6th edition of its Mondou Mondon for the shelters campaign, the Quebec-based company raised $400,000 online and across its 85 stores. Over $1.3 million has been donated to the province's animal shelters over the past six years, thanks to Mondou's exceptionally generous customers, partners and employees.

In this picture : Mondou, Kandju bonbons and chandelles Funky. (CNW Group/Mondou)

Donations will mainly go toward spaying and neutering animals, renovating shelters, purchasing equipment and food, offsetting medical expenses and running microchipping and adoption events, as well as providing financial support for several partner projects.

"Mondou is beyond touched to see so many of its customers, partners and employees get involved. In today's uncertain economic times, seeing how willing people are to rally together in this way to help shelters has made us so proud," says Marc-Antoine Legault, co-owner and fourth-generation member of the Legault family. "More than ever, we feel it's important to continue the Mondou Mondon for the shelters campaign. Animal welfare matters, and it's only with adequate facilities that Quebec's shelters will be able to further their mission."

In recent weeks, customers have been able to pick up a variety of low-cost items to boost involvement, including Chandelle Funky candles, delicious Kandju candies and a fire emergency sticker designed to alert people to the presence of a pet in their home. Some items are still available while quantities last.

The proceeds from this year's fundraising campaign will be redistributed to a number of shelters across Quebec, including in Greater Montreal, Laval, Lanaudière, Montérégie, Outaouais, Mauricie, Quebec City, Beauce, Bois-Francs, Chaudières-Appalaches and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, on the South Shore, and in the Laurentians and Eastern Townships. This year, nearly ten shelters have been added to the list of organizations Mondou already supports.

The record amount will also allow Proanima, Les Pattes Jaunes and SPA Mobile, the Outaouais SPCA and Beauce Etchemin SPA to see their unique projects come to life. These invaluable partners are developing initiatives that closely match the values and goals the Mondou Mondon for the shelters campaign embodies.

Mondou has always been committed to supporting several animal welfare causes. In addition to donating to shelters, the Quebec-based family business donates over $1 million worth of food to some 20 shelters every year—12,000 kg per month. Once again, Mondou thanks its loyal customers, partners and employees for donating so generously to the 2023 Mondou Mondon for the shelters campaign!

About Mondou

Founded in 1938, Mondou is a Quebec-based family business that offers products, services and guidance for animal health and well-being. Since the Legault family acquired this Quebec flagship in 1983, the number of stores has grown from one to 85, thanks to the dedication of its passionate employees, of whom there are now more than 1,100 across the province. Our slogan, "Affectionately Yours," is a testament to this passion for animals that lies at the heart of our evolution. Much more than just a pet food store, Mondou sets itself apart with its team of experienced consultants and its pledge to not sell animals. With animal welfare as one of its core values, Mondou is committed to its partner organizations and works to advance animal welfare through numerous initiatives. It's this genuine passion that has made Mondou the undisputed industry leader for over 85 years. Mondou: affectionately yours!

