The sum of $375,000 raised this year constitutes a record amount since the Mondou Mondon campaign for shelters was first introduced in 2018. In comparison, approximately $130,000 were raised last year during the 4 th edition of the campaign.

"On behalf of the extended Mondou family and the shelters that will benefit from these donations, I extend my warmest thanks to everyone who contributed to raising this record sum! This initiative aims to help shelters, which suffer from a lack of resources and funding. It comes at a timely moment with moving day looming; a time where many cats and dogs are unfortunately abandoned by their owners each year, especially given that an unprecedented number of Quebecers have adopted a pet since the onset of the pandemic. Thanks to the dedicated work of shelter workers, many of these animals have hope of finding a new family that will care for them for the rest of their lives," said Pierre Leblanc, Mondou's general manager.

The funds raised this year will be redistributed among several shelters across Quebec, including in the Greater Montreal area, the South Shore, Laurentians, Laval, Lanaudière, Montérégie, Estrie, Outaouais, Mauricie, Quebec, Beauce, Bois-Francs, Chaudières-Appalaches and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean regions. In order to help as many animals as possible, Mondou has pledged to support some thirty shelters and to finance special projects in our partner shelters. The proceeds raised will mainly go towards the spaying and neutering of animals, the renovation of the shelters, the purchase of equipment and food, medical fees and the holding of microchipping clinics and adoption events

For this 5th edition of the Mondou Mondon campaign for shelters, it should be noted that the public was invited to contribute by making a donation at the cash register or online, by redeeming their Cuddle Club Program points or by purchasing a bucket of sweets by Quebec-based company Kandju.

THE CAUSES AT THE HEART OF MONDOU'S MISSION

Since it was founded in 1938, Mondou has been committed to supporting a number of causes dedicated to animal welfare. In addition to its annual Mondou Mondon fundraising campaign for the Mira Foundation, which raised more than $2.5 million in seven years, the Quebec family-run company donates a million dollars' worth of food to more than 25 shelters each year, which represents 12,000 kg per month.

Mondou has also inaugurated four adoption zones for cats from rescue shelters at its Saint-Jérôme, Anjou, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Joliette store locations since 2019. The objective? To give a second chance to animals by helping them avoid euthanasia, given the current context of overpopulation in the shelters. To date, more than 500 cats have been taken in by new, loving families!

MONDOU RANKED AMONG THE LIST OF CANADA'S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES IN 2022

Recognized for its excellent overall business performance and sustained growth, Mondou ranks among the prestigious list of Canada's Best Managed Companies by the reputable firm Deloitte, for the third consecutive year. The program is the country's leading business awards programs, recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for their innovative, world-class business practice.

About Mondou

Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Quebec-based, family-run business that provides products, services and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds. Since the Legault family purchased this highly-successful Quebec-based venture in 1983, the company saw its number of stores rise from one to 77 thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number more than 1,100 across Quebec. Throughout this evolution, our passion for animals has remained unwavering, as evidenced by our slogan "Affectionately Yours"! Much more than a mere pet food store, Mondou distinguishes itself from its competitors by the expertise of its team of skilled advisors and by its commitment to refrain from selling animals. With animal welfare at the core of its values, Mondou is strongly committed towards its partner organizations and advocates to further advance the cause of animal welfare through the implementation of a number of initiatives. It is through this genuine passion that Mondou was able to establish itself as the undisputed leader in its field over the last 80 years. Mondou, Affectionately Yours!

SOURCE Mondou

For further information: Media relations: Bérengère Thériault, BePR Communications, 514 999-6493 / [email protected]