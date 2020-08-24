Mondou celebrates the opening of its 68th store, in Verdun

The Quebec-based family-run business rolls out its neighbourhood store concept in another Montreal borough

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Mondou is pleased to announce the official opening of a brand new store in the Montreal borough of Verdun today. The 2,300-sq.ft. store will be the second, after the one on Mont-Royal Avenue, to adopt the new neighbourhood store concept. Mondou will offer a broad range of free services for pets, including the popular nail trimming, doggie wash, pet scale and carry-out services, as well as the sub-zero market offering a vast selection of frozen raw food for cats and dogs.

"Over the years, Mondou has grown and changed, much like its products and services offering, which is now more varied than ever before. Our neighbourhood store concept is another indication of our company's ability to innovate and meet consumers' needs. Smaller than our big box stores, these stores help us get closer to the community and our customers by offering essential products in store and a number of services free of charge. Our customers can shop online and then pick up their purchases in store or have them delivered to their home. Following the opening of our new store in Verdun, which has an incredibly vibrant neighbourhood life, we plan to continue rolling out this formula in other Quebec markets," says Mondou CEO Martin Deschênes.

A SPECIAL PLACE IN THE HEARTS OF QUEBECERS SINCE 1938

Continuously expanding for over 80 years, Mondou has gone from a single store in 1938 to 68 stores in 2020. With over 900 employees, this 100% Quebec-based family-run business has, since its inception, introduced a number of initiatives that have allowed it to stand out from the competition and win over an ever-increasing number of pet lovers, while adapting to its customers' expectations. This strategy has allowed Mondou to become one of Quebec's largest retailers of pet food and accessories.

Proud of its Quebec roots, Mondou has set itself a daily goal of sharing its passion for animals and its unparalleled expertise in the field through the three pillars that have helped build its brand's reputation of excellence: know-how (knowledge and advice), people skills (listening and compassion) and civic-mindedness (commitment to the community and animal rights).

ANIMAL RIGHTS ARE CENTRAL TO MONDOU'S MISSION

Since it was founded, Mondou has been committed to supporting a number of causes dedicated to animal welfare. In addition to its popular annual campaign Mondou Mondon au profit de la fondation MIRA, which has raised $1.6 million for the foundation over five years, the Quebec company has been organizing the funding campaign Mondou Mondon au profit des refuges for the past three years. The third edition of this campaign, which ended on July 29, 2020, raised over $125,000 for animal shelters, for a total of $406,000 over three years.

As a strong promoter of responsible adoption, and refusing to sell animals in its stores, Mondou partnered with the Montreal SPCA (a long-standing partner) and the SPA Mauricie to launch two adoption zones for cats from rescue shelters at its Saint-Jérôme and Anjou store locations in 2019.

In April 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Mondou also decided to give back to the community by donating $110,000 in products and gift cards to such organizations as Moisson and shelters for abandoned animals in several regions of Quebec. This gesture was an effort to help out pet owners in difficulty and to prevent them from abandoning their pets because of financial constraints.

A COMPANY REWARDED FOR ITS INNOVATION

As proof of the success of its various innovations, Mondou ranked one of the top 10 on Léger's WOW index for a third year in a row in 2019. The polling firm assesses customer experience among some 300 Quebec retailers through a survey of over 15,000 people.

For the first time, in March 2020, Mondou was officially recognized among the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies by the reputable firm Deloitte. Mondou stood out with regard to its corporate strategy, innovative approach, and commitment to its employees and the community.

Recognized as a top employer, Mondou also created Mondou Academy in 2007. Headed by veterinarians and veterinary technicians, this continuing education program allows the company's teams, in particular store advisors, to stay up to date on industry best practices and to develop their knowledge of the animal world.

Feel free to contact us for more information about the new Mondou store in Verdun.

Address of the new store in Verdun:

311 de l'Église Street

Montreal, Quebec H4G 2M3

Business hours:

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

About MONDOU

Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Quebec-based, family-run business that provides products, services and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets. Since the Legault family purchased this highly successful Quebec-based flagship in 1983, the company has seen its number of stores go from 1 to 68 thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number more than 900 across Quebec. Throughout this evolution, our passion for animals has remained unwavering, as evidenced by our slogan "Affectionately Yours." Much more than a pet food store, Mondou stands out from its competitors through its team of skilled advisors and its commitment not to sell animals. With animal welfare at the core of its values, Mondou is strongly committed towards its partner organizations and advocates to further advance the cause of animal welfare through a number of initiatives. This genuine passion has enabled Mondou to establish itself as the undisputed leader in its field for over 80 years. Mondou, Affectionately Yours.

