Mondou, a Groupe Legault member, receives Gold Standard status from Canada's Best Managed Companies

The 100% Quebec-based family business was awarded the prestigious ranking for the first time in 2020 and has successfully held onto its title ever since.

MONTREAL, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Well known for its excellent overall performance and sustained growth, Mondou is very proud to be included in the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies ranking for the fourth year in a row. The company has earned itself a spot in the Gold Standard category, attesting to the rigour and consistency of its performance and healthy management practices.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Canada's Best Managed Companies program honours excellence in Canadian private companies. To be considered for recognition, companies are assessed on their leadership in key areas: strategy, culture and engagement, skills and innovation, corporate governance and financial performance.

"We are extremely proud to receive this award for the fourth year in a row," says Marie-Josée Legault, co-owner and a fourth-generation Legault family member. "This industry recognition reflects the hard work of a passionate team without whom Mondou wouldn't be where it is today. The Quebec company is first and foremost a family of people dedicated to their customers, who strive to be pet owners' most loyal companions. We couldn't be happier to be ranked among the best-managed companies in Canada."

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the country's leading business awards program, recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for their world-class innovative business practices. Every year, hundreds of companies take part in a rigorous, independent process. An independent panel of judges, including sponsor representatives and special guests, assesses the nominations.

The 2023 Best Managed Companies have many things in common, including putting people and culture first, focusing on ESG strategies and ramping up efforts to accelerate digital transformation.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the seal of approval for Canadian-owned and operated companies. Each year since the competition's 1993 launch, hundreds of companies have gone through a rigorous and independent process to assess their management skills and practices. There are four levels of awards: 1) Canada's Best Managed New Winners (new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Winners (winners who have successfully reapplied and retained the Best Managed status for two additional years, subject to an annual review of their operations and finances); 3) Gold Standard Winners (companies that retain the Best Managed status for three years in a row; such winners have shown their commitment to the competition and have retained their status for four to six years in a row); and 4) Platinum Club Members (winners that have retained the Best Managed status for seven or more years in a row). Program sponsors include Deloitte Private Companies, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Groupe Legault

Groupe Legault is a vertically integrated family-owned and Quebec-based company that specializes in providing pet food and accessories, notably through the MONDOU retail chain. With its nationwide retail network, multiple brands and local manufacturing facilities, Groupe Legault sets the industry standard in the country.

About Mondou

Founded in 1938, Mondou is a Quebec-based family business that offers products, services and guidance for animal health and well-being. Since the Legault family acquired this Quebec flagship in 1983, the number of stores has grown from one to 85, thanks to the dedication of its passionate employees, of whom there are now more than 1,100 across the province. Our slogan, "Affectionately Yours," is a testament to this passion for animals that lies at the heart of our evolution. Much more than just a pet food store, Mondou sets itself apart with its team of experienced consultants and its pledge to not sell animals. With animal welfare as one of its core values, Mondou is committed to its partner organizations and works to advance animal welfare through numerous initiatives. It's this genuine passion that has made Mondou the undisputed industry leader for over 85 years. Mondou: affectionately yours!

