Mondias Naturals Signs Exclusive Research Agreement with Premier Tech for CELEXT07: A Leading Figure in Horticulture and Agriculture

Collaboration to Study CELEXT07 as a Novel Plant Biostimulant and Biocontrol Agent

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Mondias Natural Products Inc. (TSXV: NHP) specializing in evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare and bio-agriculture markets today announces that it has entered into a Research Agreement with Premier Tech, a multinational company operating in Horticulture and Agriculture, Systems and Automation, and Environmental Technologies to conduct studies on Mondias' CELEXT07 potential as a novel biostimulant and biopesticide agent. Under the terms of the Exclusive Agreement dated September 20, 2019, Mondias will supply quantities of CELEXT07 product material and Premier Tech will conduct a series of experiments to study various biological mechanisms with the product. The exclusivity period will last for 180 days from the initiation of the studies by Premier Tech. As part of the Agreement and depending on results and outcomes, Mondias and Premier Tech, will be working in good faith on commercial terms for CELEXT07.

Dr. Patrick Frankham, Mondias CEO stated that "we are delighted to be working with Premier Tech, a North American leader in Horticulture and Agriculture, to confirm that CELEXT07 has potential to significantly increase crop yields by stimulating growth and increasing plant immunity." Dr. Frankham also added "previous studies conducted on cannabis plants indicated that CELEXT07 could be of value in an emerging industry where grey mould and powdery mildew diseases can impact margins and be a safety concern for consumers. Therefore, creating a commercial product and evaluating the business case with the expertise of Premier Tech is a great opportunity for Mondias."

Mark Murphy, Vice-President Strategic Development of Premier Tech's Horticulture and Agriculture Group stated that "we are encouraged by the early results that CELEXT07 has demonstrated and we welcome the opportunity to explore further commercial possibilities with the product and with Mondias Naturals."

CELEXT07 is patent pending on herbal phytosanitary composition and methods for the prevention and treatment of plant infections in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, and the US and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Mondias has invested in research programs in collaboration with McGill's Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences to develop CELEXT07.

About Mondias Natural Products Inc.

Mondias specializes in the commercialization and development of evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare, bio-agriculture and organic markets. The company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Mondias is also developing botanical-based specialty fertilizers for use on household plants, lawns and golf courses and in urban gardens, nurseries and greenhouses, in collaboration with McGill's Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

For more information, visit: www.mondias.ca

About Premier Tech

Making a difference, this is what we are all about at Premier Tech. One team driven by a shared passion to deliver solutions that will better the lives of people, businesses and communities. At Premier Tech, People and Technologies connect in lasting, transformative ways, giving life to products and services that help feed, protect and improve our world. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that help bring beautiful gardens to life, increase crop yields, improve the efficiency of manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, and much more as we keep innovating.

For more than 95 years, Premier Tech has been growing internationally, driven by the collective power of its 4 600 team members in 27 countries. Backed by a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth, Premier Tech today records sales of nearly 900 million dollars.

People and Technologies making a difference

For more information about Premier Tech, visit: www.premiertech.com and follow twitter.com/_PremierTech

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include the Company's inability to obtain sufficient financing to execute its business plan; competition; regulation; anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays; the success of the Company's research and development strategies; the ability to obtain orphan drug status; the applicability of the discoveries made; the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process; the timing of clinical trials; the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update them to reflect new information or subsequent events or otherwise except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Mondias Natural Products Inc.

For further information: Mondias Natural Products Inc., Patrick Frankham, Chief Executive Officer, 514-943-1899, pfrankham@mondias.ca; Relations Publiques Paradox Inc., 514-341-0408

Related Links

https://mondias.ca/

