Mondias Naturals Names New Member to its Board of Directors

Company Preparing for Accelerated Expansion

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ – Mondias Natural Products Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Mondias") specializing in evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare and bio-agriculture markets, today announced that Normand Drolet, past President and Co-Founder of Netgraphe Inc., was named to the Board of Directors. Mr. Drolet joins current and existing Board Members as an Independent Board Member effective immediately.

Mondias Chairman Mr. André Rancourt said that "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to have Normand join us. Normand joins Mondias at an exciting time as we prepare to execute on our growth plan." Mr. Rancourt also stated that "this addition complements our Board of Directors' skills and experience, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy and enhance value for all our shareholders."

"I am pleased to welcome Normand to the Mondias Board and look forward to working with him," said Mondias CEO Dr. Patrick Frankham. "As a recognized leader in finance and business strategy as well as digital commerce, Mondias will benefit from Normand's expertise as we execute our accelerated growth plan." Dr. Frankham also stated that "Mondias continues to differentiate itself with the addition of another high-caliber Board member as we aim to capture new and existing markets in the natural products, agriculture and wellness products space."

About Mr. Normand Drolet

Mr. Drolet is a Managing Partner at Alto Gestion Conseil Inc., a consulting firm in finance and business strategy working with growing Quebec SMEs. Mr. Drolet is a Certified Management Consultant (CMC) and a member of l'Ordre des Administrateurs Agréés du Québec (Adm.A.). Mr. Drolet earned a Master's Degree in Strategic Management (M.Sc.) and a B.A. in Accounting/Finance. He is also a graduate from the Laval University "Collège des administrateurs de sociétés" and has obtained the title of "Administrateur de Société Certifié (ASC)", also referred to as a Chartered Director (C.Dir.).

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Mr. Drolet has held senior positions and management positions in several manufacturing, services and information technology (IT) companies. Among others, he was president and co-founder of Netgraphe Inc., the first Internet-based public company listed in Canada in 1999 and founding President of an IT focused investment company. M. Drolet is currently involved as administrator and/or member of the advisory board of various private companies, particularly involved in IT and industrial companies.

Arrangement with Respect to Promotional and Investor Relations Activities

In accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange, Mondias also wishes to announce that it has retained the services of Woodcliff Capital Inc., a company owned by Mr. Andre Audet (the "Consultant"), in order to provide the Company with certain advisory services.

Mr. Audet, an arm's length individual based in Ottawa, Ontario, has provided certain capital markets services including communicating with investment dealers, advisers and shareholders to increase awareness of and interest in the Company. The Consultant has agreed to provide the services to the Company for a 12-month period and has agreed to be compensated for such services with a one-time stock option grant of 1,260,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of 12 months. The foregoing option grant is in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan and applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Mondias Natural Products Inc.

Mondias specializes in the commercialization and development of evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare, bio-agriculture and organic markets. The company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Mondias is also developing botanical-based specialty fertilizers for use on household plants, lawns and golf courses and in urban gardens, nurseries and greenhouses, in collaboration with McGill's Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

For more information, visit: www.mondias.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include the Company's inability to obtain sufficient financing to execute its business plan; competition; regulation; anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays; the success of the Company's research and development strategies; the ability to obtain orphan drug status; the applicability of the discoveries made; the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process; the timing of clinical trials; the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update them to reflect new information or subsequent events or otherwise except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Mondias Natural Products Inc.

For further information: Mondias Natural Products Inc., Patrick Frankham, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, 514-943-1899, pfrankham@mondias.ca; Relations Publiques Paradox Inc., 514-341-0408

Related Links

https://mondias.ca/

