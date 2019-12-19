Mondias Naturals Launches Its Bazzzics™ line of Natural Sleep Aid Products

Company Unveils New Eco-Responsible Consumer Packaging

and Enters eRetail Market

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Mondias Natural Products Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Mondias"), which specializes in evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare and bio-agriculture markets, today announced that it has launched its BazzzicsTM Sleep Aid product line. BazzzicsTM is a natural health product line with ingredients that have demonstrated efficacy for sleep and anxiety disorders. Each of the new products addresses a key element of sleep hygiene, namely, sleep anxiety, sleep onset or sleep maintenance. The products are made with a proprietary mix of plant-based extracts, including patented active ingredient CALPXT96.

Along with this new product line, the Company also wishes to announce that, as part of its commitment to improving its manufacturing and packaging practices, it will market BazzzicsTM products in an eco-responsible glass container with a natural bamboo lid. Purchases and product refills will be available to customers via the Company's online supply channel and packed in 100% recyclable and plastic-free kraft paper stand-up pouches that ensure product stability and efficacy.

"The entire Mondias team has worked diligently to create our new lineup of sleep aids. Working with our marketing partners, we've entered the digital retail space to accelerate product sales. The ability to move from concept, to manufacturing, to product launch; demonstrates our commitment to expanding our natural products portfolio. The Company is committed to exceptional growth while ensuring safe, effective and environmentally conscious products are available for our customers," says Dr. Patrick Frankham, CEO of Mondias.

According to industry reports, the global sleep aids market was valued at $49.5 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach $79.9 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023. Sleep aids are drugs and devices that are used to diagnose and treat sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia. Sleep disorders stem from substance misuse, a stressful work environment or an inconsistent sleep pattern. Sleep aids help improve sleep quality by reducing the time required to fall asleep and increasing the duration of quality sleep.

For more information about BazzzicsTM products, visit www.bazzzics.com.

About BazzzicsTM Natural Sleep Aids

BazzzicsTM sleep aids are all-natural sleep aid solutions with proven efficacy for sleep and anxiety disorders. BazzzicsTM features three innovative products (sold separately) that each address a unique sleep-related problem. BazzzicsTM ANXIETY helps relieve stress, worry, unease or nervousness, BazzzicsTM SLEEP ONSET helps initiate the sleeping process and BazzzicsTM SLEEP MAINTENANCE helps patients stay asleep. The three products are generally safe and unlike with many sleep medications, users are unlikely to become dependent, have diminished response after repeated use (habituation) or experience a hangover effect. The products feature at least two of the following four natural herbal extracts in various concentrations: California poppy, lemon balm, passionflower and skullcap. These ingredients are well known and traditionally used in herbal medicine as sleep aids and calmatives to help relieve restlessness or nervousness when under stress. Strong synergies and higher efficacy are expected when BazzzicsTM products are used in combination.

About Mondias Natural Products Inc.

Mondias specializes in the commercialization and development of evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare, bio-agriculture and organic markets. The company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Mondias is also developing botanical-based specialty fertilizers for use on household plants, lawns and golf courses and in urban gardens, nurseries and greenhouses, in collaboration with McGill's Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

For more information, visit www.mondias.ca

Forward-looking statements

