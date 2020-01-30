Mondias Creates New Business Units for Human Health, Agriculture and Functional Beverages

Company to Accelerate Growth Under New Structure

MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Mondias Natural Products Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Mondias") specializing in evidence-based natural products for the healthcare and bio-agriculture markets today announces that the Company has restructured into business units addressing Human Health, Agriculture, and Functional Beverages. The new structure will better meet growing consumer demand for natural based products that improve or maintain health and prepare the Company for its next phase of growth and expansion. Mondias is dedicated to all-natural ingredients "Made by Nature and Superior by Science".

Mondias Human Health products will continue to sell its Holizen branded products into natural products specialty stores in Quebec. The Company recently launched its natural sleep aid Bazzzics as part of its efforts to enter online retail. The Company also plans on launching nationally under its new brand aanii in concert with wholesalers, digital and in-store retail. The Company has an extensive product pipeline of natural health products across multiple therapeutic areas ready for commercialization.

Mondias Agriculture products has branded its business unit as Celext Agri-Tech and will aim to commercialize its pipeline of organic bio-stimulants and bio-control agents. The lead commercial stage product CELEXT07 is under a commercial research agreement with a multinational agriculture company as announced in September 2019. The final study report is in preparation and the partners will enter a commercial negotiation process as outlined in the previously signed agreement.

Mondias Functional Beverage products has branded its business unit as SetPoint Beverages and will enter the functional beverages market. Products under evaluation are currently generating sales and revenues in FY2020.

Mondias CEO Dr. Patrick Frankham stated that "We are advancing positively in validating the efficacy of CELEXT07 and see great value creation in capitalizing on our existing portfolio of IP and the creation of business units responds to changing consumer needs and behaviours. Growing organically, is therefore, very promising but to accelerate value we will continue to identify for the right opportunity". Dr. Frankham also stated that "as we execute our plan, the Company will be adding experienced leadership."

According to an industry report, the US natural personal care market is expected to exceed US $2B in 2019 and it is expected to exceed US $3B by 2025. In this market the emphasis is on skin, hair, oral, cosmetic and hygienic care products. US consumers for natural products are young adults and middle-aged health seekers from middle to high income earners. These consumers prioritize natural products over traditional pharmaceuticals.

The overall biopesticides market is projected to grow from USD $3.0B in 2018 to USD $6.4B by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.99% during the forecast period. The rise in the popularity of biopesticides can be attributed to the environment-friendly nature of these products, as they are completely natural and do not harm the environment. There is increasing support for the deployment of biological solutions as alternatives to chemical pesticides in both organic farming and Integrated Pest Management systems. These biological solutions are more cost-effective than chemical pesticides.

The global functional drinks market size is expected to reach USD $93.7B by 2019, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. As health awareness becomes an increasingly important issue in many countries, consumers may shift from sugary soft drinks to healthier alternatives in the functional drinks segment, boosting market growth.

Mondias specializes in the commercialization and development of evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare, bio-agriculture and organic markets. The company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Mondias is also developing botanical-based specialty fertilizers for use on household plants, lawns and golf courses and in urban gardens, nurseries and greenhouses, in collaboration with McGill's Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

