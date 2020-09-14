Mondias announces the results of its annual meeting

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Mondias Natural Products Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Mondias ") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held earlier today by webcast. All of the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated August 14, 2020, were elected as directors.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes FOR % FOR Votes Withheld % Withheld Marie Bélanger 39,207,298 91.11% 3,823,406 8.89 Kevin Cole 39,207,298 91.11% 3,823,406 8.89 Nathalie Nasseri 39,207,298 91.11% 3,823,406 8.89 Mario Paradis 39,207,298 91.11% 3,823,406 8.89 Kevin Roland 39,207,298 91.11% 3,823,406 8.89

All other matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

to set the number of directors at a minimum of three (3) and maximum of seven (7);

to appoint UHY McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration;

to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution confirming re-approval of the Corporation's incentive stock option plan;

to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution authorizing and approving the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Lumiera Health Innovation Inc.; and

to consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution approving, ratifying and confirming a change of name of the Corporation from"Mondias Natural Products Inc."/"Produits Naturels Mondias inc." to "Lumiera Health Innovation Inc.";

About Mondias Natural Products Inc.

Mondias specializes in the commercialization and development of evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare and bio-agriculture. The Company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Mondias is also developing botanical-based specialty fertilizers for use on household plants, lawns and golf courses and in urban gardens, nurseries and greenhouses, in collaboration with McGill's Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. For more information, visit: www.mondias.ca

