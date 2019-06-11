Mondias announces the results of its annual meeting

MONTREAL, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Mondias Naturals Inc. ("Mondias" or the "Company") (TSXV: NHP) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held yesterday in Montreal, Quebec. All of the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2019, were re-elected as directors.

"This has been a very good first six months for Mondias as a newly listed public company," said Jean-Philippe Gravel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mondias. "Our proprietary CELEXT07 bio-defense stimulant plant extract is attracting increasing interest from large players in the agricultural, horticulture and cannabis industries. Our consumer health products sector is also progressing as expected, as we are preparing to launch a new line of sleeping aids products for the second part of 2019. These initiatives, along with others planned for later in the year, will enable Mondias to generate growth and new opportunities in 2019."

"The Board is pleased with the results obtained to date and is strongly committed in helping Mondias to pursue its strategic growth plan. Our Board has the market expertise and skill set needed to guide the Company in creating value for our shareholders," added Mr. André Rancourt, Executive Chairman of Mondias.

A total of 43 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, holding 42,663,175 shares, or 67.57% of Mondias' issued and outstanding shares.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes

for %

for Votes

withheld %

withheld André Rancourt 42,648,175 99.96% 15,000 00.04% Frank Palantoni 42,648,175 99.96% 15,000 00.04% Bertrand Venne 42,648,175 99.96% 15,000 00.04% Michel Timperio 42,648,175 99.96% 15,000 00.04% Louis Doyle 42,648,175 99.96% 15,000 00.04%

All other matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

Appointment of UHY McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the coming year and authorization of the directors to establish their remuneration;

Amendment and ratification of the Company's existing stock option plan; and

Granting of stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,200,000 common shares under the amended rolling option plan.

About Mondias Natural Products Inc.

Mondias specializes in the commercialization and development of evidence-based botanical products for the health-care, bio-agriculture and organic markets. The Company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Mondias is also developing botanical-based specialty fertilizers for use on household plants, lawns and golf courses and in urban gardens, nurseries and greenhouses, in collaboration with McGill's Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

For more information, visit: www.mondias.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include the Company's inability to obtain sufficient financing to execute its business plan; competition; regulation; anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays; the success of the Company's research and development strategies; the ability to obtain orphan drug status; the applicability of the discoveries made; the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process; the timing of clinical trials; the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update them to reflect new information or subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Mondias Natural Products Inc.

For further information: Mondias Natural Products Inc., Jean-Philippe Gravel, Chief Executive Officer, 514-804-4569, jpgravel@mondias.ca; L. Derek Lindsay, Vice President, Corporate Development, 514-594-2372, dlindsay@mondias.ca

Related Links

https://mondias.ca/

