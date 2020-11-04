Mondias Announces Name Change following Acquisition of Lumiera Acquisition and Closing of Private Placement

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Mondias Natural Products Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Mondias ") is pleased to announce that the Company will change its corporate name to Lumiera Health Inc. / Lumiera Santé Inc. effective as of November 5, 2020, following the acquisition of Lumiera Health Innovation Inc. on October 27, 2020 (the "Lumiera Acquisition", announced here),

The common shares of the Company will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the same ticker symbol "NHP". The Company's new CUSIP number will be 550254106 and the new ISIN will be CA5502541066 effective on November 6th, 2020 at the opening of the market. There are no other changes to the Company's share structure.

Lumiera Acquisition

The corporate name change of the Company is an integral part of the Lumiera Acquisition and is intended to reflect the new identity of the corporation.

The Company has received TSXV approval for the Lumiera Acquisition and the present corporate name change in separate bulletins issued November 2nd and 3rd, 2020.

Concurrent Financing

The Company also wishes to announce that as part of the private placement which closed on October 27, 2020 (see details here) (the "Private Placement"), Mr. Mario Paradis, the chief financial officer and a director of the Company, Mrs. Marie Bélanger, a director of the Company, and Mr. Kevin Cole, a director of the Company, each acquired Units in the Private Placement, and that such transactions are considered to be "related party transactions" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Mr. Robert Brouillette, a shareholder holding more than 10% of the voting rights attached to Company's outstanding Common shares though his holding company, Fiducie La Maison Bleue, also acquired Units in the Private Placement. The Company has confirmed that all of these transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to such related parties nor the consideration paid exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, each Unit was issued at a price of $0.065 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of one (1) Common share of the Company and one (1) Common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one (1) addition Common share of the Company, at a price of $0.10 per share, for a period of thirty-six (36) months following closing.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance and as such are restricted from trading until February 28, 2021.

About Mondias Natural Products Inc./ Lumiera Health Inc.

Mondias specializes in the commercialization and development of evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare and bio-agriculture. The Company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Mondias is also developing botanical-based specialty fertilizers for use on household plants, lawns and golf courses and in urban gardens, nurseries and greenhouses, in collaboration with McGill's Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

About Lumiera Health Innovation Inc.

Lumiera is a Canadian-based natural health product company, aiming to help improve people's lives by delivering innovative health products inspired by nature. The company is developing and commercializing a unique portfolio of products acting on the endocannabinoid system and providing innovative solutions for chronic pain and inflammation. As a pioneer in the health and pain management innovation space, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core brand values of science, nature and compassion. Passionate about making people feel better, we deliver trustworthy and scientifically proven solutions that work with the body's own system.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information visit www.Lumiera.ca

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions indicate such "forward-looking information" as they relate to Mondias. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Mondias' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Mondias, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Mondias' annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2019, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Mondias in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Mondias does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Mondias undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Mondias Natural Products Inc.

For further information: Lumiera Health Inc., Mario Paradis, Chief Financial Officer, 514-641-0181, [email protected]

