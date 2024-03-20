Mondi celebrates entry into Canadian market with acquisition of Hinton Pulp mill

Investment and expansion: Mondi has completed the acquisition of the Hinton Pulp mill in Alberta and intends to invest in the mill to improve productivity and sustainability performance and, subject to pre-engineering, permitting and market development, expand the facility with a new kraft paper machine.

Mondi has completed the acquisition of the Hinton Pulp mill in and intends to invest in the mill to improve productivity and sustainability performance and, subject to pre-engineering, permitting and market development, expand the facility with a new kraft paper machine. Community engagement and development: Mondi Kraft Paper's Chief Operating Officer, along with local officials and employees, celebrated the completion of the acquisition and the intended investment for the mill, which will create new job opportunities and foster partnerships with local stakeholders, contributing to the region's economic advancement and vitality.

Mondi Kraft Paper's Chief Operating Officer, along with local officials and employees, celebrated the completion of the acquisition and the intended investment for the mill, which will create new job opportunities and foster partnerships with local stakeholders, contributing to the region's economic advancement and vitality. Government support and partnership: The logo reveal event marks Mondi's official entry into the Canadian market. Government officials' participation, including Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, reflects the importance of Mondi's acquisition in the region.

HINTON, AB, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, brought local employees, elected officials and Roman Senecky, Mondi's Chief Operating Officer for Kraft Paper, together on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Hinton Pulp mill acquisition announced in February.

Senecky travelled to Canada for the opportunity to celebrate alongside employees and share the vision and expected opportunities for Mondi Hinton. Mondi intends to invest in the mill to improve productivity and sustainability performance and, subject to pre-engineering, permitting and market development, expand the mill with a new kraft paper machine, capable of producing 200,000 tonnes of kraft paper annually for sustainable packaging solutions, fully integrating Mondi's Paper Bags operations in the Americas.

"The acquisition together with the intended investment and expansion in the mill is a significant step forward for Mondi as we bolster our presence in North America, reaffirming our dedication to innovation and sustainability," Senecky remarked, adding that "the strategic location will provide us with access to local, high-quality fibre from a well-established wood basket, supporting expansion plans to meet future demand for sustainable packaging solutions".

In addition to driving profitable growth, investment in the mill will unlock new opportunities for existing employees and generate job prospects for the local community and adjacent businesses, contributing to the region's economic advancement. Paul DiJulio, Managing Director of Mondi Hinton, emphasises the benefits for the community, stating, "We are excited to remain part of the dynamic Hinton community and are steadfast in our commitment to enhance relationships with local stakeholders. Our aim is to collaborate closely to ensure economic security for the mill, contributing positively to the growth and vitality of the region".

Senecky and DiJulio were joined by Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, Honorable Matt Jones and Mayor Nicholas Nissen for a logo reveal marking Mondi's official market entry into Canada.

In anticipation of the event, Premiere Danielle Smith released a statement noting that "it's fantastic to see another company choose to invest in Alberta. I'd like to congratulate Mondi on their new pulp mill and their plans for growth. Alberta is a great place to invest and do business and I trust that they will continue to experience the benefits of doing business in our province over decades to come." Minister Jones added that "Alberta's government has created an investment friendly environment with policies and programs that support companies like Mondi in choosing to invest in our province. With the lowest corporate tax rate in Canada, a highly skilled workforce, business friendly policies and an abundance of natural resources, businesses can feel confident about investing in Alberta."

Mayor Nissen shared "This exciting partnership marks a bright future for Hinton. We've signed two, 20-year agreements with Mondi for additional investments, upgrading the pulp mill and ensuring essential services like water supply and sewage treatment".

A b out Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 22,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2023, Mondi had revenues of €7.3 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.2 billion. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

SOURCE Mondi

For further information: Judith Wronn, Head of Communication, Flexible Packaging, Tel: +49 151 17714692, Email: [email protected]; Jess Lawson, Senior Consultant, Media Relations, Castlemain/Argyle, Tel: +1 902 3172916, Email: [email protected]