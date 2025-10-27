Monday Surprise Premieres Launches November 10

No Title. No Trailer. No Spoilers. Just $8.99 to Experience the Thrill of Discovering a Major New Release Before the Buzz Begins

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX:CGX) – Cineplex is bringing unbeatable value and excitement to moviegoers with the launch of Monday Surprise Premieres, a special event featuring an exclusive mystery screening of a major new release for just $8.99 (in-theatre price). Tickets purchased online are subject to an online booking fee up to $1.50. Cineclub members can use their free monthly ticket for this event. All prices are subject to taxes.

On Monday, November 10, 2025, audiences can enjoy a surprise, new release film at select theatres across the country. The catch? The title of the film is only revealed once the lights go down. The only clue? It's a brand new, un-released film.

Tickets for the first surprise premiere are on sale now and selling fast. Visit Cineplex.com for participating locations and showtimes. The film's rating will be available on Cineplex.com before the screening.

Monday Surprise Premieres gives Cineplex moviegoers the chance to be the first to see amazing new films. Follow Cineplex on Instagram (@cineplexmovies), on X (@cineplexmovies) and like it on Facebook (@cineplex) or visit Cineplex.com to be the first to know where and when these movies are playing.

