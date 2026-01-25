Monday, January 26, 2026 Français

Prime Minister's Office

Jan 25, 2026, 21:05 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

9:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will announce new measures to make life more affordable for Canadians.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact [email protected] to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:15 a.m.
Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

12:10 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.

Closed to media

1:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister and the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, will visit a local business.

Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity

