Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
|
9:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will announce new measures to make life more affordable for Canadians.
|
Notes for media:
Greater Toronto Area, Ontario
|
12:10 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.
|
Closed to media
|
1:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister and the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, will visit a local business.
|
Note for media:
