Moncton residents to benefit from clean drinking water with infrastructure improvements

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in local water and wastewater systems is crucial to ensuring Canadians and their families have access to modern reliable services that meet their needs, safeguarding the health and well-being of residents, protecting provincial waterways and preserving local ecosystems.

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health today announced funding to upgrade Moncton's water treatment plant.

The project will replace the plant's current water clarification system with a new dissolved air flotation system. This will prevent algal blooms from reducing the flow capacity, ensuring sufficient water flow for the city. The upgrades will increase access to potable water, which is expected to meet or exceed provincial standards of drinking water quality.

This project will protect the health of Moncton residents and ensure water is available for homes, businesses, and emergency fire services.

The Government of Canada is investing $2.4 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of New Brunswick is investing over $1.9 million, and the City of Moncton is providing over $1.6 million.

Quotes

"Access to water services is necessary for safeguarding the health and well-being of Moncton families, as well as essential for business and fire protection services throughout the community. These important water and wastewater projects will help protect the environment and keep communities in the New Brunswick healthy, safe and livable."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding will support green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding will support green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a 2-year federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/nb-eng.html

Investing in Canada plan project map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Atlantic Growth Strategy: http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

