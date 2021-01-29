Monarchist League of Canada on possible appointees as Governor General

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Monarchist League of Canada recently asked members to suggest persons who deserve consideration as the next Governor General. The only guideline provided was suggested attributes, such as loyalty to the Crown, people skills, good judgement, a broad knowledge of Canada; the ability to hit the ground running and ease in both Official Languages.

Recommendations were widely scattered. There was no indication of a "favourite" but a rich, diverse representation of Canada's human talents embodied in some 125 different nominations.

(Complete list of nominees on request to: [email protected])

The League is not advocating for any particular person - merely adding to the national conversation by urging the government to cast a broad and unhurried net, with equal focus on re-establishing a permanent Household at Rideau Hall to restore its special atmosphere, re-build confidence and support future Governors General.

