Monaker Group Acquires Shares of Axion Ventures Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 "Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids" and National Instrument 62-103 "The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues".

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) (the "Acquiror"), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, acquired 71,993,358 common shares of Axion Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AXV) (the "Issuer") in a private transaction at a deemed price per common share of US $0.15 per share for aggregate consideration of US $9,272,121. The Acquiror holds 71,993,358 common shares of the Issuer representing 33.85% of the outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

The common shares were acquired by the Acquiror for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Issuer. The Acquiror may, from time to time, increase or decrease its shareholdings or continue to hold common shares as it may determine appropriate in the normal course of investment activities.

A copy of the report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws by the Acquiror in connection with the transaction referred in this press release may be obtained on the SEDAR profile of the Issuer at www.sedar.com.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is an innovative technology-driven company focused on delivering inventory and booking solutions for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. Monaker's proprietary Booking Engine (MBE) is designed to provide connected partners' access to search, instantly confirm property availability, and to book vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies a platform to dynamically package and sell alternative lodging rentals. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on twitter @MonakerGroup.

