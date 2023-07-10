Mon Toudou - the #1 Choice for Fashion-Forward Dogs - Donates 10% of Profits to Local Dog Parks

GATINEAU, QC, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - There are two things to know about Mon Toudou. One, they are the #1 choice for dapper dogs looking to step out in style, offering an extensive range of hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind designer dog collars, leashes, and accessories. Two, they are so much more than just another company selling fun fashion for dogs: they also believe in giving back to the dog-loving community, with 10% of profits on every sale donated to the refurbishment and maintenance of local dog parks.

Mon Toudou believes that every dog deserves to look and feel good. It is this core belief that got the company off the ground, offering pup parents a completely unique, hand-crafted, stylish yet comfortable range of designer dog collars, leashes, pet ID tags, toys, and other accessories.

All designed with dapper dogs in mind, and quite unlike anything else on the designer doggie market, Mon Toudou is determined to put the "wag" back into every dog's swagger, one gorgeous dog accessory at a time. Indeed, it is a mission they are so passionate about, that they are currently offering 50% discount on all Mon Toudou collars – no code required; discount automatically applied.

Mon Toudou also believes in doing good – they are 100% committed to making a positive impact on local dog-loving communities. That is why they have made the inspiring choice to allocate 10% of their profits towards enhancing local dog parks, making them safer, more enjoyable spaces for our beloved furry companions to freely romp and roam.

Currently, Mon Toudou's 10% profit donation commitment is being allocated to the fundraising efforts being undertaken by Ottawa County Parks with a view to upgrading the Grand Ravines Dog Park. This local favorite off-leash dog park is currently struggling with excessive mud and unsafe standing water, which not only severely hampers pup playtime, but is not good for the land itself. While the installation of drainage tiles in the dog park will be paid for by prior contributions, the Ottawa County Parks Foundation is raising money through donations, like those made by Mon Toudou, to help cover the project's remaining expenditures. Mon Toudou are proud to donate a portion of profits to causes like this that benefit dogs and other animals in need and are more than happy to provide proof of donation upon request.

Mon Toudou: making your dog's world more fashionable, fun, and feel-good, in one fell swish of a wagging tail.

A proud Canadian Company…

