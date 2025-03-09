Momentum Health and Harms Study Group Form A Partnership to Advance Pediatric Spine Care Research

MONTREAL, March 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Momentum Health, a leader in AI-based spine imaging and remote monitoring, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with the Harms Study Group (HSG)—a global network of distinguished surgeons dedicated to improving outcomes for children with spinal deformities. Facilitated by the Setting Scoliosis Straight Foundation (SSSF), this collaboration aims to revolutionize how clinicians collect, analyze, and act on patient data for pediatric scoliosis and related spinal conditions.

Under this collaboration, Momentum Health will integrate HSG's patient questionnaires and custom data collection into the Momentum Spine™ mobile platform. By harnessing cutting-edge AI, 3D topography scans, wearable activity tracking, and brace-monitoring functionality, the partnership promises to streamline clinical workflows while unveiling deeper insights into how patients look, feel, and function daily.

"We're honored to collaborate with the Harms Study Group and Setting Scoliosis Straight," says Philippe Miller, CEO & Co-Founder of Momentum Health. "Their commitment to pediatric spine research aligns with our vision for patient-centered, data-driven care. Together, we can advance insights in spine deformity research while streamlining data collection."

"We are excited to partner with Momentum Health in this new era of AI-driven collection of patient outcomes after scoliosis treatment", says Dr. Suken Shah, president of Harms Study Group & Setting Scoliosis Straight Foundation . "True to our mission to advance the care of patients with spinal curvatures, we want to streamline data collection, accurately assess how our patients are doing in real time, and customize their treatment based on their condition severity and preferences."

Key Benefits and Collaborative Highlights

Digitized Patient Questionnaires : Momentum Spine's new interface will house HSG-specific patient-reported outcome measures, making it easier for families to complete assessments and for clinicians to review them

: Momentum Spine's new interface will house HSG-specific patient-reported outcome measures, making it easier for families to complete assessments and for clinicians to review them 3D Topography & AI Analysis : A short smartphone video captures a detailed digital model of a patient's trunk, giving surgeons and researchers a new dimension of insight into posture and spine alignment without radiation.

: A short smartphone video captures a detailed digital model of a patient's trunk, giving surgeons and researchers a new dimension of insight into posture and spine alignment without radiation. Wearable Activity Data : Step counts, floors climbed, and other daily activity metrics from common wearables will integrate directly with the patient's profile, providing a holistic view of functional progress.

: Step counts, floors climbed, and other daily activity metrics from common wearables will integrate directly with the patient's profile, providing a holistic view of functional progress. Brace Wear Compliance : Built-in brace-monitoring features will offer precise data on how consistently patients follow their prescribed bracing regimens, helping guide and refine treatment.

"We believe this partnership marks a turning point in pediatric scoliosis care," notes Dr. Jean Ouellet, President & CMO at Momentum Health. "Through this unique collaboration, the Harms Study Group gains a secure, centralized platform, enabling more efficient research while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety and confidentiality."

About Momentum Health

Momentum Health is an AI-driven mobile 3D imaging and remote monitoring platform dedicated to transforming spine care. With FDA 510(k) clearance, our technology empowers clinicians to remotely track spine deformities, patient-reported outcomes, and key functional metrics. Backed by a passionate team of surgeons, engineers, and AI experts, we strive to make precision spine care accessible—one smartphone at a time.

About the Harms Study Group

The Harms Study Group (HSG) is a worldwide cohort of surgeons committed to advancing pediatric and adolescent spinal deformity treatment through rigorous research and collaborative data-sharing efforts. Supported by the Setting Scoliosis Straight Foundation, HSG has spent decades shaping evidence-based care and improving patient outcomes across leading hospitals and research centers around the globe.

