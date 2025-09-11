MONTRÉAL, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada announced today a list of projects identified for their potential to truly transform the country's future. As the largest infrastructure initiative in Canada in decades, Alto will collaborate with the Major Projects Office to facilitate development of the first high-speed rail network in Canada and begin construction years ahead of schedule. This recognition demonstrates a strong commitment to delivering a project that brings lasting benefits to Canadians—now and for generations to come.

Being recognized as a transformative project does not mean taking shortcuts. Far from that. Alto will continue to follow all due processes with care and integrity. This includes building respectful partnerships with Indigenous communities, working closely with communities along the corridor, conducting thorough environmental studies, and engaging in meaningful consultation. In essence, it is about doing what is right—with greater efficiency, enhanced coordination and a clear path forward.

Once construction begins, Alto will create more than 50,000 jobs and drive significant economic growth. It will bolster key Canadian industries—including steel—enhance national productivity and reinforce regional economies. By lowering the cost of living and expanding employment opportunities, Alto will help improve quality of life for Canadians across the country.

" Alto's development is progressing rapidly. Being recognized as a transformative project marks a significant milestone—it empowers our team to accelerate progress while maintaining our unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and environmental stewardship. In practical terms, this recognition could allow construction to begin sooner, enabling Canadians to benefit from the Alto high-speed rail network earlier than expected. Once operational, Alto will contribute the equivalent of 1.1% to Canada's annual GDP."

- Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alto

Alto will continue to move forward with respect, openness, and accountability. Engagement with First Nations and communities, as well as discussion with provinces and industry partners are already underway, and will continue to grow. A formal round of public consultations will begin soon, giving everyone a chance to learn more and share their views. We want to hear from everyone—all input will be integrated into our consideration as part of the design process and help shape Alto into a project that truly reflects the needs and aspirations of Canadians.

Together, we are building more than a high-speed rail network. We are building a future of mobility, economic development, and shared prosperity.

Main benefits of the high-speed rail network Alto will generate economic activity equivalent to 1.1% of the national GDP annually. These benefits will be sustained across development, construction, and operations, positioning Alto as a reliable driver of long-term prosperity for Canadians.



Alto contributes directly to clean growth and Canada's climate objectives. The network will be fully electrified, providing a low-carbon alternative to existing modes of transportation.



For everyday users, Alto will mean faster, more reliable travel between major cities—reducing commute times, expanding access to jobs and services, and making it easier to stay connected with family, friends, and opportunities across the corridor.

About Alto

Alto is a Crown corporation dedicated to building the largest public infrastructure project in Canada's recent history – the country's first ever, fast, reliable and frequent high-speed rail network. With stations in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montreal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Québec City, this project will connect millions of Canadians living along the country's most densely populated corridor. Alto will bring cities and people closer together and create significant socio-economic benefits that will help generations to come.

For more information on this transformative project, visit altotrain.ca.

