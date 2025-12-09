MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Alto (VIA HFR – VIA TGF Inc.) today announced the appointment of Claude Généreux to its Board of Directors, effective November 12, 2025.

Mr. Généreux, Executive Vice-President, Power Corporation, has served in prominent advisory roles to major domestic and international organizations across the financial services, resources, and energy industries throughout his career. He also brings extensive experience through his current and previous roles as a director on the boards of directors of Great-West Lifeco, Canada Life, Empower, IGM Financial, IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and Putnam Investments.

Additional Board Updates

Alto also announced the renewal of terms of office for Marie-José Nadeau, Vice Chair of the Board and Chair of the Human Resources and Corporate Governance Committee, Robert Fongberg, Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, and J. Robert S. Prichard for three years respectively. In addition, Mr. Prichard is also reappointed as Chair of the Board for the duration of his new term of office and he will continue to lead the Board in its oversight of Alto's mandate to develop one of Canada's largest infrastructure projects, which will deliver a high-speed passenger rail network that connects the communities of Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Laval, Montreal, Trois-Rivières, and Québec City.

Quotes

"Claude's broad experience and expertise, effective leadership, and thoughtful perspective will serve the Board well in its stewardship of this historic mandate to build the train that Canada needs," J. Robert S. Prichard, Chair of the Board of Directors, Alto.

"We are delighted to welcome Claude whose accumulated experience and profound expertise in financial matters will be an asset to this nation-building project that will transform Canadian passenger rail and reshape travel between the communities and cities of Quebec and Ontario," said Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alto.

"It is a privilege to join a project that has been recognized as one of national importance and an honour to join the ranks of a deeply talented Board that is committed to bringing this transformative vision to life for the people of Canada," said Claude Généreux, Member of the Board of Directors, Alto.

Claude Généreux Biography

About Alto

Alto is a Crown corporation dedicated to building the largest public infrastructure project in Canada's recent history – the country's first ever, reliable and frequent high-speed rail network. With stations in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Québec City, this project will connect millions of Canadians living along the country's most densely populated corridor. Alto will bring cities and people closer together and create significant socio-economic benefits that will help generations to come.

For more information, please visit our website altotrain.ca.

