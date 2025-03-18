Moments Lab Launches MXT-2, the Most Advanced Multimodal AI for Video Discovery

New features include Custom Moments, which are time-coded descriptions of key video moments that are tailored to user needs — such as pinpointing the most compelling scenes in unscripted TV shows to build viral shorts, trailers, or best-of compilations.

The new Custom Insights feature enables MXT-2 users to automatically generate texts of any length, including titles, teaser descriptions, and full-length articles. Custom Insights also automates the theme or editorial topic classification of videos.

"We're proud to say that MXT-2 is the best technology in the world to sequence and describe video content," said Frederic Petitpont, CTO and co-founder of Moments Lab. "In fact, MXT-2 outperforms Google Research's Vid2Seq on video sequencing by 47%."

"Our mission is to remove the roadblocks to better video storytelling by making it simpler to search through and sort ever-growing media libraries," said Philippe Petitpont, CEO and co-founder of Moments Lab. "MXT-2 provides our users with even deeper editorial insights and video searchability at scale to maximize content creation, reuse and repurposing and deliver tangible ROI."

MXT-2 is available now on the Moments Lab video discovery platform, or it can be integrated into users' existing tools, workflows, and platforms via API.

MXT-2 will be available to demo at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in Las Vegas, at the Moments Lab booth (SL12213).

For more information about MXT-2 please visit www.momentslab.com.

Moments Lab to Present at 2025 NAB Show BEIT Conference

At this year's NAB Show, Khalil Guetari, AI software engineer at Moments Lab, will give a presentation at the BEIT Conference (April 5-8) that will explore "Vision and Language Models for Enhanced Archive Video Management." The session will take place on Monday, April 7, from 10:40 a.m. to 11 a.m. PDT in Room W222-W223.

More information can be found here:

nab25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/sessions/session-details.cfm?scheduleid=162

About Moments Lab (www.momentslab.com)

Moments Lab's mission is to help content producers build videos faster. Our video discovery platform makes media content searchable to reduce the time spent sourcing the key moments required to tell a story. MXT Multimodal AI is here to address video understanding and indexing challenges, describing sequences in natural language, enabling content professionals to focus on creativity and higher-value decisions.

Today, our platform is used worldwide by TV networks, production companies, sports rights holders and brands to scale content creation workflows and generate new revenue streams. Whether it be for managing and accessing archives, live recordings, clipping highlights, researching story angles, content retrieval, or content showcasing and licensing.

