Moltex Energy announces first-of-its-kind nuclear waste recycling solution

SAINT JOHN, NB, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Moltex Energy Canada Inc. (Moltex) has developed a game changing nuclear waste management technology. Its Waste to Stable Salt (WATSS) process transforms used nuclear fuel into a valuable asset, dramatically reducing waste volumes while unlocking new economic opportunities for nuclear waste owners and utilities.

Moltex has successfully validated WATSS on used fuel bundles from a commercial CANada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) reactor with the support of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) following seven years of rigorous development. Today marks a significant moment for nuclear fuel cycle management and advancing next-generation nuclear sustainability.

WATSS: Transforming nuclear waste management

WATSS cuts nuclear waste volumes significantly by converting nuclear waste into clean, dispatchable energy while permanently destroying long-lived transuranic elements, including plutonium.

The Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) and Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency has supported the development of this technology.

For utilities and governments, this means greater energy security, fuel independence, and a commercially viable alternative to conventional disposal strategies.

"It's crucial that increased demand for nuclear energy is matched by increased back-end fuel cycle capabilities," said Rory O'Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, Moltex Energy. With low complexity, inherent proliferation resistance, and strong economic advantages, WATSS represents the most practical and scalable solution for used fuel recycling, offering a high-impact business case for utilities, governments, and investors looking to capitalize on the next phase of nuclear innovation.

The development of WATSS was also supported by the Province of New Brunswick and NB Power, demonstrating broad industry and government confidence in WATSS as a transformative solution. Engineering partners IDOM and CANDU Energy Inc, an AtkinsRéalis company, have provided critical expertise in advancing this groundbreaking process from concept to commercialization.

Indigenous communities including the North Shore Mi'kmaq Tribal Council New Brunswick are also supportive of the technology having invested in its development.

"The North Shore Mi'kmaq Tribal Council's investment in Moltex was driven by the potential to make nuclear more sustainable and reduce nuclear waste liability," said Jim Ward, General Manager, North Shore Mi'kmaq Tribal Council. "Moltex also engaged with us at the earliest stages of the project. We are pleased to see this important milestone being met and look forward to more to come in the future."

With Moltex's breakthrough technology, the nuclear industry can now close the fuel cycle—delivering a future of sustainable nuclear power.

About Moltex

Moltex is an IP company and nuclear technology leader at the forefront of developing breakthrough technologies for nuclear energy. These include the Stable Salt Reactor – Wasteburner (SSR-W) which uses recycled nuclear waste as fuel; a Waste To Stable Salt (WATSS) process for recycling nuclear waste to produce new fuel; and GridReserve thermal energy storage tanks, which enable the SSR-W to act as a peaking plant.

Moltex was selected by NB Power to progress the development of its reactor technology in New Brunswick, Canada, with the goal of deploying first-of-a-kind SSR-W, WATSS and GridReserve units at the Point Lepreau site.

