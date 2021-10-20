Molson Export and the Montréal Canadiens Introduce the Molson Hall of Fan to Enshrine CH Hockey Fans

For their unwavering passion through abnormal times, Molson Export thinks it's time to celebrate the real MVPs of hockey: the fans. Along with the Montréal Canadiens, Molson has created the Molson Hall of Fan, an in-arena shrine to the Real Ones.

From season ticket holders to those attending their first game, Molson is encouraging all fans with love for our game to tell us why they belong in the Molson Hall of Fan. Nominees have a chance to win a once in a lifetime prize, including an official induction ceremony at Bell Centre, where a banner will be unveiled to celebrate their passion and commitment to the team. Those selected for the Molson Hall of Fan will receive a special delivery from Montréal Canadiens Alumni to announce their induction and will also receive a game viewing experience from a specialty suite on their night of induction, among other prizes.

"After two unusual hockey seasons away from our favourite bars and home arenas, it's the perfect time to celebrate the importance of fans to our great game," said Katie Rankin, Senior Marketing Manager for the Molson family of brands. "Alongside and as a proud partner of the Montréal Canadiens, Molson Export is raising a pint and a banner with your name on it to give fans the recognition they deserve for upkeeping the passion and sense of community in hockey."

Between October 20 and November 15, fans can visit MolsonHallofFan.ca/Canadiens to nominate themselves, or a fellow fan, for a chance to win and be inducted to the Molson Hall of Fan by submitting a short, written response and a photo and/or video showcasing your love for the Montréal Canadiens. Must be legal drinking age to enter. For full contest details visit MolsonHallofFan.ca/Canadiens .

