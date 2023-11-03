Molson Coors invests $10 million in St. John's, Newfoundland Brewery

Renovations aim to reduce water and electrical consumption and improve production efficiency, bringing total investments in the brewery to $33 million since 2007

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Molson Coors Beverage Company in Canada is celebrating a milestone in an ongoing investment and modernization strategy for its St. John's brewery, its most easterly brewery in North America.

Molson Coors Beverage Company executives, Anthony Purchase, Chantalle Butler, Sean Kennedy and Randy Trimper share information about the company’s investments in the St. John’s brewery. (CNW Group/Molson Coors Canada)

Since 2007, the St. John's brewery has benefited from over $33 million in capital investments, including the installation of a new wet mill, bottle and can fillers, tunnel and flash pasteurizers, and a state-of-the-art can packer that entirely eliminates the need for plastic packaging, among other critical upgrades to both the facility and its equipment. The brewery's most recent investment, a $10 million upgrade for a bottle washer in early 2023, has resulted in reduced water and electrical consumption, as well as an improvement in production efficiency and reduction in maintenance costs.

"Molson Coors has made strategic decisions over the past several years that reflect our unwavering commitment to maintaining a strong and vibrant presence in our brewery communities, including Newfoundland and Labrador," says Frederic Landtmeters, president of Molson Coors Canada. "We've invested not just in our business, but in the community that has supported us for decades. We have the utmost confidence in the future of this region, and we're excited to continue our journey together, raising a glass to a prosperous future."

Over the past eight years, process changes such as waste segregation for enhanced recycling (aluminum, glass, paper and cardboard) and process improvements such as a rejected bottle recovery line, have resulted in 69% less waste being sent to landfill for the St. John's brewery. Unique to the region, Molson Coors continues to offer its beer in the unique Bob-21 bottle, maintaining the glass of that container type in the recycle system.

"Our investments and process improvements have led to a remarkable transformation in our capacity, efficiency, and environmental impact," said Sean Kennedy, General Manager of Operations for Atlantic Canada. "Our commitment to sustainability and innovation has not only reduced our carbon footprint but also increased our brewing and packaging capabilities, allowing us to better meet the demands of our loyal consumers and customers."

The St. John's brewery, which Molson Coors has been operating at this location since 1962, currently brews 16 brands, including several Newfoundland and Labrador favourites — India Beer, Black Horse, and Dominion Ale, as well as other popular premium brands Molson Canadian, Miller Lite, and Coors Light (the #1 beer in Newfoundland and Labrador and #1 light beer in Canada).

"Upgrading our brewery was pivotal to our sales efforts," says Randy Trimper, Director of Sales for Atlantic Canada. "One significant example is the production of 24-packs, which became possible with the installation of the can line in 2021. Our newfound ability to produce these packs efficiently has unlocked their growth potential and today, the 24-can pack stands as the best-performing product in Newfoundland and Labrador. We're thrilled to continue to produce and sell popular favourites, and also introduce new, innovative products to consumers in Newfoundland and Labrador, like the standout hit of this summer, Coors Seltzer's Slushie pack."

Thanks in part to substantial investments in the St. John's Brewery and the dedication of Molson Coors' supply and sales teams, the company has successfully increased its market share in the province since 2021.

Uniquely located in the city-center neighbourhood of Georgestown, the location has a long history of brewing, dating back to 1893 when the Newfoundland Brewery brewed at this location. Since 2021, Molson Coors has partnered with the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME) to feature the "Manufactured Right Here" logo on numerous products produced locally at the St. John's brewery.

"It's a point of pride to affirm that many of our products are indeed manufactured right here, as they are crafted by Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador," says Kennedy.

