Molson Canadian and Toronto Maple Leafs Introduce the Molson Hall of Fan to Enshrine Canadian Hockey Fans

For their unwavering passion through abnormal times, Molson Canadian thinks it's time to celebrate the real MVPs of hockey: the fans. In partnership with the Maple Leafs, Molson has created the Molson Hall of Fan, an in-arena shrine of the most deserving fans to ever Rep Our Home.

"After two unconventional hockey seasons away from our favourite bars and home arenas, it's the perfect time to celebrate the importance of Canadian fans to our great game," said Katie Rankin, Senior Marketing Manager for the Molson family of brands. "Alongside and as a proud partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Molson Canadian is raising a pint and a banner with your name on it to give fans the recognition they deserve for upkeeping the passion and sense of community in hockey. "

From season ticket members to those attending their first game, Molson is encouraging all fans with love for our game to tell us why they belong in the Molson Hall of Fan. Nominees have a chance to win a once in a lifetime prize, including an official induction ceremony at Scotiabank Arena, where a banner will be unveiled as an in-arena fixture to enshrine their passion and commitment to the team. Those selected for the Molson Hall of Fan will receive a special delivery from Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni to announce their induction and will also receive an in-game viewing experience from a specialty suite on their night of induction, among other prizes.

"After 18 months we are now able to welcome fans in person to watch the Maple Leafs play at home," Jordan Vader, Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "This partnership with Molson and their Hall of Fan will be sure to recognize and show appreciation to Leafs Nation that has been cheering the team on all this time."

Between October 20 and November 15, fans can visit MolsonHallofFan.ca/MapleLeafs to nominate themselves, or a fellow fan, for a chance to win and be inducted to the Molson Hall of Fan by submitting a short, written response and a photo and/or video showcasing your love for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Must be legal drinking age to enter. For full contest details visit MolsonHallofFan.ca/MapleLeafs .

About Molson Canadian

The Molson brewery was formed in 1786, when John Molson didn't just thirst for a great beer, but also for a better community. Molson Canadian continues his legacy today by finding ways to bring people together. Molson Canadian continues to be brewed in Canada today, with over 2,000 Canadian employees, across 5 breweries.

SOURCE Citizen Relations LP c/o Molson Coors

For further information: Jake Pare, Citizen Relations, [email protected]