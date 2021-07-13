MOLLY MAID Canada to expand its reach

This is an amazing opportunity for more Canadians across the country to own a MOLLY MAID Franchise. Tweet this

A MOLLY MAID Franchise is low risk with high reward. Because many Franchise Partners operate their business out of their home, overhead costs are drastically reduced, leaving more for the bottom line. For those looking to buy into the neighbourhood markets, they'll have the ability to earn an income right away, while operating and building a successful franchise. Fiona Styant, Director of Franchise Development for MOLLY MAID Canada explains, "Customers have been requesting service in many of these markets for years. This means we've only selected communities where there has already been strong interest in our service." There isn't one type of person that makes a good MOLLY MAID Franchisee. According to Styant, they come from all walks of life, genders, religions and nationalities. "What they have in common is their drive, ambition and entrepreneurial spirit. In this owner/operator model, where Franchise Partners both clean in the business and run it, they can get up and running on day one – making it a low-risk opportunity!" And an affordable one too. The investment required is around $25,000 – very low compared to other similar franchises in the service industry.

This low-risk, low investment opportunity comes at a time when many Canadians are now reconsidering their futures and looking towards a reliable source of income that they can control. A MOLLY MAID franchise can do just that, especially the Neighbourhood Franchise Model. This new opportunity provides people who live in smaller communities the chance to work in and run their own business with the backing of Canada's industry leader.

About MOLLY MAID

MOLLY MAID was founded in Mississauga, Ontario, in 1979. From its early beginnings, MOLLY MAID has gone on to clean homes in seven countries on three continents including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Portugal. MOLLY MAID is the largest Canadian-based cleaning company in the world.

