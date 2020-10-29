Molekule's Award Winning Air Mini+ now available in Canada

Air Mini+ is ideal for spaces up to 250 square feet and leverages Molekule's PECO technology to destroy the widest range of pollutants compared to conventional air purifiers. It provides enhanced capabilities such as particulate matter sensor technology and Auto Protect Mode.

The Air Mini+ particle sensor detects the amount of particulate matter in the air of the room in which the device operates. If on Auto Protect Mode, Air Mini+ will automatically adjust the device's fan speed based on the particulate matter sensed in the air. With these features, Air Mini+ responds in real-time to reduce the amount of particles in the air like pollen and dust, while also capturing and destroying other indoor air pollutants including VOCs, mold, bacteria and viruses.

PECO Technology

Molekule's proprietary PECO technology safely breaks down pollutants at a molecular level. It has been tested and verified at multiple independent, third party labs for the destruction of mold, viruses, bacteria, chemicals (VOCs) and more, all of which can be viewed here . PECO technology is proprietary to Molekule.

Pricing & Availability

Air Mini+ retails for $749 CAD, while PECO filter replacements retail for $115 CAD, which are recommended to be changed every 6 months. Air Mini+ is now available in Canada via Molekule.ca and Apple.com and joins Molekule Air $1199 CAD in market.

About Molekule

Molekule is a U.S.-based company on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on more than 25 years of research and development, our patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of tiny pollutants compared to conventional air purifiers, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens. Using science to revolutionize air purification in ways that the industry hasn't seen, PECO sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology and has been rigorously validated by third-party laboratories and continual internal testing. We believe air pollution is one of the greatest challenges of our time, as it has been attributed to seven million premature deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. This is why we are dedicated to the fight for clean air and are actively working with scientists, doctors, sufferers, and policy-makers to offer a fundamentally different approach to air purification. For more information, visit https://molekule.com .

