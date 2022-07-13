MOISSON MONTRÉAL LAUNCHES ITS "HUNGRY FOR VACATION" FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

Hunger does not take a vacation

MONTREAL, July 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - While thousands of Quebecers are on vacation and taking advantage of a well-deserved rest, Moisson Montréal reminds us that not everyone can do so and that hunger does not take a vacation. The "Hungry for Vacation" campaign aims to raise $60,000 to support the dozens of organizations and food banks on the Island of Montreal that help school-aged children. The campaign will run until August 3rd.

Due to the summer break, many students usually supported by the school system no longer receive assistance. "These young children have their food assistance services interrupted for the summer and this leaves families short on resources. Fortunately, our community agencies are there to respond, but this year they are overwhelmed with new requests. According to many of our agencies, the rising cost of living is adding to the distress of families," said Catherine Boyer, Deputy Executive Director of Moisson Montréal.

All of the campaign's activities will tap into the same theme: "Because hunger does not take a vacation." The visuals are striking - children portrayed in a beach setting in the backyards of certain organizations accredited by Moisson Montréal. The graffiti and apartment buildings in the background contrast with the vacation motif illustrated. Throughout the campaign, testimonials and stories will be shared on social media.

Why choose Moisson Montréal ?

More than 20,000 school-aged children are helped by emergency food assistance provided by our agencies;

Thanks to a leveraging effect, each dollar received allows for the distribution of $15 worth of food. Therefore, raising $60,000 means that $900,000 in food will be redistributed;

Donating to Moisson Montréal not only contributes to reducing food insecurity, it also helps decrease waste, since most of the food is recovered.

About the "Hungry for Vacation" campaign

The new campaign's goal is to raise $60,000 so that Moisson Montréal and its partner organizations can better respond to the increasing demand for food assistance from Montreal families during the school vacation period. This campaign is made possible thanks to the support of our generous sponsors and partners, TD Bank Group and Prével. Visit www.faimdesvacances.com for more details. To view the launch video, click here.

