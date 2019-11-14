Moisson Montréal is Proud to Announce it has Been Named a Top 10 Canadian Impact Charity by Charity Intelligence

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Charity Intelligence (CI) released its 2019 Top 10 Canadian Impact Charities List and Moisson Montréal has been named one of Canada's High Impact Charities.

Charity Intelligence, a must-read for Canadians looking for impact in their giving, provides donors with an annual list of the top 10 highest-impact charities found in Canada, to which donors can give confidently and make the most measurable difference.

Charity Intelligence reports are independent, meaning that the charities do not pay for ratings or accreditation. The rating is based on one aspect: for every dollar donated, what's the measurable return. Charity Intelligence has picked the most effective Canadian charities that combat issues such as hunger, homelessness, health and improving education.

"Thanks to the generosity of our amazing volunteers and food donors, our costs are minimized and food waste is reduced. This creates a significant multiplier effect in that for every dollar donated $15 worth of food is redistributed", said Richard D. Daneau, Executive Director of Moisson Montréal.

Moisson Montréal serves 253 accredited organizations and was helped this year by some 12,180 volunteers. Their food supplies are provided by more than 300 food donors, including 100 supermarkets. Moisson Montréal distributes nearly 15 million kilos of food (valued at over $85,000,000) to the vast food aid network, including 253 community agencies on the Island of Montreal.

About Moisson Montréal

Moisson Montréal is a registered charity founded in 1984 and is Canada's largest food bank. Its mission is to provide an optimal food supply for community agencies serving Montreal's most vulnerable people and to actively participate in the development of sustainable solutions to promote food security. Thanks to the generosity of its volunteers and food donors, Moisson Montréal has an extraordinary multiplier effect in that for every dollar donated, $15 worth of food is redistributed.

About Charity Intelligence

Charity Intelligence researches Canadian charities for donors. Charity Intelligence's website (www.charityintelligence.ca) reviews and rates over 700 Canadian charities as well as providing in-depth reports on philanthropic sectors like Canada's environment, cancer, and homelessness. Today over 325,000 Canadians use Charity Intelligence's website as a go-to source for information on Canadian charities and have downloaded over 5 million charity reports. Through rigorous and independent research, Charity Intelligence helps donors be informed and give intelligently. Charity Intelligence aims to assist Canada's dynamic sector to be more transparent, accountable and focused on results.

SOURCE MOISSON MONTREAL

For further information: or to request a media interview: Emmanuelle Giraud, T. 514 344-4494, ext. 314, C. 438 505-3551, communication@moissonmontreal.org

Related Links

http://www.moissonmontreal.org/

