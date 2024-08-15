MOHAWK ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES THE PURCHASE OF A VALUE-ADD MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING IN BUFFALO (EAST AMHERST), NEW YORK

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Mohawk Asset Management Corp. ("Mohawk"), a Toronto-based alternative asset management firm specializing in healthcare real estate, announced today the formation of Mohawk Buffalo (East Amherst) Opportunity Partners (I) LP and its purchase of a 41,000 square foot medical office building in East Amherst, New York.

The equity capital offering was placed by way of a brokered private placement led by Richardson Wealth Limited and supported by Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James and Wellington-Altus.

This acquisition represents a continuation of Mohawk's cross-border investment platform called 'Mohawk America' which invests in U.S. healthcare real estate with growth potential, syndicated to Canadian and U.S. investors.

Mohawk Medical Management Corp. will bring its expertise in medical office building management to provide specialized professional management services to tenants and patients at the building.

For further information: please contact: Oleg Primack, Investment Associate, Mohawk Asset Management Corp., Phone: 416-532-2200