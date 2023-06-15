Moët Hennessy Expands Charton Hobbs Inc. Relationship with Addition of Joseph Phelps Vineyard to Portfolio

National agent appointed as strategic partner and national distributor

MONTREAL, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Moët Hennessy is pleased to announce the expansion of its collaboration with distributor Charton Hobbs Inc., the ambassador of premium brands in Canada since 1925. Charton Hobbs will assume the strategic responsibility for representation and distribution of Joseph Phelps Vineyard's estate-based wines in Canada adding its celebrated collection to the portfolio.

Founded by Joseph Phelps in 1973, the acclaimed Napa and Sonoma-based wine collection has graced the finest tables and cellars globally. Its legendary Insignia, a Bordeaux-style Napa-grown blend, has earned a reputation as one of the most sought after and desirable fine wines in the world.

Building upon the illustrious legacy established by Joseph Phelps, his children, and grandchildren, Moët Hennessy plans to uphold the shared values of quality, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and sustainability.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joseph Phelps Vineyards, a brand synonymous with excellence, to our Moët Hennessy portfolio of distinguished luxury wines and spirits," says Nick Robinson, managing director of Moët Hennessy in Canada. "We eagerly anticipate partnering with the Charton Hobbs team to support Joseph Phelps' ambitions in Canada. Together, we will carry forward the estate's heritage and vision, shaping the future of luxury wines and spirits in the Canadian market."

For nearly a century, Charton Hobbs has played a pivotal role in cultivating the Canadian wine and spirits landscape by partnering with the world's most talented and influential producers, leading retailers, and hospitality trade networks. The organization brings premium products and brand experiences to consumers across the country.

"We are honoured to be adding this outstanding winery to our stable of luxury Moët Hennessy portfolio partnership brands and expanding our fine wine offerings to our consumers," says Duncan R. Hobbs, president and CEO of Charton Hobbs.

Moët Hennessy and Charton Hobbs have worked in close partnership since 2007, nurturing, innovating, and growing a leading position in the luxury spirits and wine category.

About Joseph Phelps Vineyards

Joseph Phelps founded his namesake winery in 1973, and quickly established himself as a pioneer and creative visionary in the Napa Valley wine industry in its early days of development. A year later, he started producing Insignia, the red blend in the exclusive Bordeaux style of California. Since then, Insignia has been critically acclaimed for its iconic vintages, and four times rewarded with Robert Parker Wine Advocate's perfect 100-point scores for the 1991, 1997, 2002 and 2007 vintages. Joseph Phelps Vineyards consists of an estate recognized worldwide for the quality of all of its wines, with 200 hectares of its own vines spread over eleven vineyards in the Napa Valley and 30 hectares spread over two vineyards in Sonoma Valley. With a focus on innovation and commitment to excellence, Joseph Phelps Vineyards is synonymous with best-in-class California winemaking and continues to embody the pioneering spirit and extraordinary legacy of its founder.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy is the wine and spirits division of LVMH, the world's leading luxury products group. Moët Hennessy, the largest luxury wine and spirits company in the world, encompasses the following prestigious brands internationally renowned for the excellent quality of their craftsmanship and their products: Armand de Brignac, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Moët & Chandon, Ruinart, Veuve Clicquot champagnes, Hennessy cognac, Belvedere vodka, Chandon Garden spritz sparkling wine, Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malt scotch whiskies, Volcan di mi Tierra tequila, and fine wines including Ao Yun, Cloudy Bay, Newton, Numanthia and Terrazas de Los Andes. Moët Hennessy is distributed by Charton Hobbs in Canada.

About Charton Hobbs

Charton Hobbs credit their longevity and passion to building great brands. Since 1925, it has worked with some of the world's most talented and influential producers to make premium alcohol products accessible to all Canadians. The organization nurtures longstanding relationships with retailers, grows alongside hospitality trade leaders, and remains committed to a team of dedicated industry professionals. By sharing its vision with these indispensable players, it has introduced generations of Canadians to wine and spirit brands that endure. Charton Hobbs are the "Ambassador of Premium Brands." Learn more at www.chartonhobbs.com

For further information and interview requests, please contact: Brandon Neville, Account Supervisor, Edery & Lord Communications