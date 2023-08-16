Moët Hennessy Enhances Charton Hobbs Inc. Partnership with Inclusion of Château Minuty to Portfolio

Long standing relationship deepens with this growth announcement

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Moët Hennessy announced today the expansion of its relationship with Charton Hobbs Inc., the ambassador of premium brands in Canada since 1925. Charton Hobbs will now distribute and steward the iconic Château Minuty brand across the country, as the long-standing partnership deepens.

Rooted in authenticity and innovation, Château Minuty possesses a rich history and a lineage that can be traced back to Napoleon III when the estate was originally created.

Located in the prestigious Saint-Tropez peninsula, Château Minuty, has been lovingly crafted over four generations by the Matton-Farnet family. Listed as Grand Cru Classé Côtes-de-Provence since 1955, it is presently one of the global leaders in Côtes de Provence rosé.

"Château Minuty is the quintessential premium rosé from Provence, and we are excited to add this prestigious brand to our portfolio," says Nick Robinson, managing director of Moët Hennessy in Canada. "Our partnership with Charton Hobbs continues to expand, and together we take pride in bringing this celebrated rosé to a wider audience."

Dedicated by a commitment to purity and excellence, Château Minuty is one of the last family-owned estates in the Côtes de Provence region to exclusively harvest the grapes by hand, thus ensuring the integrity of the grapes and preserving its natural aroma and structure. Château Minuty practices sustainable and biodynamic viticulture to protect the soil, maintain a chemical-free vineyard and deliver superior quality.

Since 2007, Moët Hennessy and Charton Hobbs have forged a strong partnership, collaborating to cultivate, innovate, and establish a leading position in the luxury spirits and wine categories. Drawing on their collective expertise and through partnering with the world's most talented and influential producers, leading retailers, and hospitality trade networks, together they have grown to become leaders in the Canadian landscape.

"We are looking forward to having Canadians experience this premium rosé," says Duncan R. Hobbs, president and CEO of Charton Hobbs. "Château Minuty has been meticulously crafted over eight generations, so it is especially meaningful to celebrate this rich heritage."

About Château Minuty

Over four generations, the Matton-Farnet family has cultivated excellence, promoting a uniquely Provençal art de vivre with its collection of exquisitely fresh, exceptionally aromatic wines. From the Gulf of Saint-Tropez to the world's finest tables, a glass of Minuty is the assurance of convivial moments and shared pleasure. Wines bearing the name of Minuty, a family estate since 1936, are present today in more than 100 countries. It is with great pride that Minuty offers the world the pleasure and delight of its rosé, white and red wines, the fruit of an historic legacy and savoir-faire handed down over four generations. That heritage ensures the impeccable quality of Minuty, whether estate-grown cuvées or branded wines.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy is the wine and spirits division of LVMH, the world's leading luxury products group. Moët Hennessy, the largest luxury wine and spirits company in the world, encompasses the following prestigious brands internationally renowned for the excellent quality of their craftsmanship and their products: Armand de Brignac, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Moët & Chandon, Ruinart, Veuve Clicquot champagnes, Hennessy cognac, Belvedere vodka, Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malt scotch whiskies, Volcan di mi Tierra tequila, Chandon Garden spritz sparkling wine, and fine wines including Ao Yun, Cloudy Bay, Joseph Phelps, Newton, Numanthia and Terrazas de Los Andes. These prestige Moët Hennessy brands are exclusively distributed by Charton Hobbs in Canada.

About Charton Hobbs

Charton Hobbs credit their longevity and passion to building great brands. Since 1925, it has worked with some of the world's most talented and influential producers to make premium alcohol products accessible to all Canadians. The organization nurtures longstanding relationships with retailers, grows alongside hospitality trade leaders, and remains committed to a team of dedicated industry professionals. By sharing its vision with these indispensable players, it has introduced generations of Canadians to wine and spirit brands that endure. Charton Hobbs are the "Ambassador of Premium Brands." Learn more at www.chartonhobbs.com.

SOURCE Moët Hennessy Canada

For further information: Interviews or imagery, please contact: Brandon Neville, Account Supervisor, Edery & Lord Communications, [email protected].