Moët & Chandon Presents The Art of Gifting: A Holiday Bespoke Experience

This luxurious pop-up will be unveiled at Holt Renfrew in Toronto with additional activations in cities across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Moët & Chandon is pleased to present The Art of Gifting, a bespoke pop-up experience being unveiled at Holt Renfrew in Toronto on November 17th that brings together the vibrant effervescence of champagne with personalized gifting and the timeless art of calligraphy.

"For more than 275 years, Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice for commemorating intimate moments and the grandest of events," says Veronique Gonneville, national communication director, Moët Hennessy Canada. "Celebrating this heritage and the House's legacy of generosity, this holiday season, discerning Canadians will have an opportunity to create uniquely thoughtful gifts to convey heartfelt emotions that only truly personalized gifting can express."

From November 17th to December 31st, The Art of Gifting takes over Toronto's Holt Renfrew via a resplendent pop-up experience that features the House's signature Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut and Rosé. Guests will be able to personalize their gift by having a unique message etched in calligraphy on the bottle. For those who prefer a lasting keepsake that can be cherished long after the champagne has been enjoyed, personalized messaging is also available on a gorgeous metal gift box.

Moët & Chandon has also partnered with Holts Café Toronto to offer a curated lunch and dining experience featuring a sumptuous pairing menu with Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut and Rosė at the Holts Café.

In Quebec, the House is presenting a first-ever bespoke pop-up counter at Carrefour Laval, offering guests personalized calligraphic messages on Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut and Rosé bottles, as well as on a festive metal box.

In Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, in-store activations will give customers an opportunity to have their Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut and Rosé beautifully gift-wrapped.

Moët & Chandon Art of Gifting activities will be available as follows:

The Art of Gifting Bespoke Pop-up Experience, Toronto

Holt Renfrew: 50 Bloor Street West

November 17th to December 31st from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

Personalization will be offered from Thursday to Sundays

The Art of Gifting Bespoke Counter Experience, Laval, Quebec

CF Carrefour Laval: 3003 Boul. le Carrefour

December 3rd to December 23rd from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

The Art of Gifting, Vancouver

BC Liquor Store: 39th & Cambie at 5555 Cambie Street

December 3rd and December 4th from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

BC Liquor Store: Park Royal at 785 Park Royal North

December 10th and 11th from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

The Art of Gifting, Calgary and Edmonton

Wine & Beyond Calgary: Signal Hill at 5518 Signal Hill Centre Southwest

November 26th, December 3rd, December 10th, December 17th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Wine & Beyond Edmonton: 6284 Currents Drive Northwest

November 26th, December 3rd, December 10th, December 17th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

About Moët & Chandon

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon is the Maison that contributed to introducing champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From the iconic Moët Impérial to the Grand Vintage Collection, from the extroverted Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial to the innovative Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate, and elegant maturity. Since its founding, Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice to celebrate historical moments or private moments of great personal importance. For each of life's memorable moments, Moët & Chandon has a style of champagne that marks the moment in a very unique way.

About Holt Renfrew

Holt Renfrew is considered Canada's fashion and lifestyle retailer. Founded in Quebec City in 1837, Holt Renfrew is renowned for unparalleled retail experiences and is Canada's hub for the world's best fashion and beauty brands. Recognized as a leader in personal service and experiences, the company's mission is to empower self-expression and ignite positive change along with overarching commitments to sustainability and diversity and inclusion. With seven stores across Canada, including four in the Greater Toronto Area, plus Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, customers can also experience Holt Renfrew's offerings via holtrenfrew.com. Holt Renfrew was acquired by the Weston family in 1986 and continues to be privately and Canadian-owned. Visit us at www.holtrenfrew.com.

