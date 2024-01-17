Modine Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Commercial and Specialty Electric Vehicle Performance with the EVantage™ Product Line

EVantage™ Thermal Management Systems improve electric vehicle range, performance, and battery life by providing full control over critical EV battery and power electronics temperatures in various environmental conditions.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan analyzed the electric vehicle (EV) thermal management systems industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Modine (NYSE: MOD) with the 2023 North American New Product Innovation Award. With over a century of experience, the thermal management system developer delivers innovative solutions for various industries, including transportation, agriculture, construction, heating, ventilation, industrial refrigeration, power generation, and industrial air conditioning. It builds its success on a commitment to quality, reliability, and exceptional customer service. Modine's cutting-edge technologies and expertise make it a go-to choice for businesses looking to optimize operations, accelerate decarbonization, and stay ahead of the competition.

Modine's EVantage™ thermal management systems seamlessly integrate into a wide range of vehicles, including school buses, delivery vans, heavy-duty trucks and off-highway machines. The EVantage™ Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) optimizes the temperature range for the vehicle's entire battery bank with a single unit through multi-stage cooling and heating circuits. EVantage™ Electronics Cooling Package (ECP) keeps the vehicle's traction motor and power electronics cool under different loads by providing a complete solution with multi-zone cooling.

Silvana Rulet, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Modine invests heavily in research and development and leverages market insights to ensure its solutions align with customer needs. Continuous technology exploration and a thorough analysis of market trends advance its commitment to new thermal management system development."

Modine positions itself at the forefront of improving performance and vehicle life in the commercial and specialty vehicle market as the market transitions to electrification, emphasizing its role in pioneering heat transfer technology. The company tailored the EVantage™ suite to meet evolving heat load and environmental requirements to deliver optimal performance for commercial EV batteries and power electronics. "The EVantage™ product suite includes a BTMS and an ECP, providing plug-and-play solutions that enhance performance and longevity while minimizing power draw. Modine integrates a customer-centric approach to ensure its offering addresses users' needs," added Anamika Risal, consulting analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

