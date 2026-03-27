MÂSKWÂCÎS, AB, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - On March 27, 2026, a modified routine was put in place at the Pê Sâkâstêw Centre, and all visits were suspended as a precautionary measure due to a potential influenza outbreak.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is working closely with public health authorities to address the situation as quickly as possible. Visits will remain suspended until further notice, and normal operations will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.

CSC remains committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for staff, offenders, and members of the public.

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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203