Death of an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - On June 11, 2026, an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary died while in our custody. The individual's name has been anonymized to comply with a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identity of the victim(s).

At the time of death, the inmate was 35 years old and had been serving a sentence of eight years, four months and 18 days since July 26, 2019.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Saskatchewan Penitentiary - Canada.ca

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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203