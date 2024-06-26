Modernizing the Cedarwood Sanitary Pump Station in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Cedarwood Sanitary Pump Station is receiving upgrades with an investment of $3.6 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) as announced by MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

This includes reinforcing existing infrastructure with modern materials. The pump station was built in 1972 and serves a 920-hectare area in Tecumseh. Modernizing it will help keep the residents safe by mitigating basement flooding risks amidst the impacts of climate change in Tecumseh.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

"On my very first day as the Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh, I met with Mayor McNamara to discuss key priorities for the Town of Tecumseh. With severe weather events on the rise, infrastructure funding from the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund was outlined as a critical need. Since 2019, we have now delivered over $15 million in federal funding to modernize the Town's flood resiliency infrastructure and protect residences and businesses from the effects of flooding. This investment builds on the terrific collaboration between our federal government and the Town that has helped deliver several record investments for the residents of Tecumseh, including over $4 million from the Housing Accelerator Fund to help build more affordable homes."

Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh, Member of Parliament on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are thrilled to see the federal government's investment in the Cedarwood Sanitary Pump Station. This $3.6 million funding is not just an upgrade to our infrastructure but a crucial step towards enhancing the resilience and sustainability of our community. By modernizing this pump station, we are significantly reducing the risk of basement flooding and other climate-related impacts."

Gary McNamara, Tecumseh Mayor

The federal government is investing $3,600,000 in the reconstruction and upgrade of the Cedarwood Sanitary Pump Station through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

in the reconstruction and upgrade of the Cedarwood Sanitary Pump Station through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.5 billion has been announced through the fund for more than 96 infrastructure projects.

has been announced through the fund for more than 96 infrastructure projects. This funding will support projects that include new construction or the modification and reinforcement of existing public infrastructure to help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

