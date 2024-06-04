Modernizing Higher Education: Info-Tech Research Group Identifies Four Exponential IT Priorities to Improving Academic Delivery

Info-Tech Research Group has released a comprehensive guide to adopting an Exponential IT mindset in higher education to address key industry challenges, such as strategic IT alignment, governance, operational model evolution, and data use. The firm outlines actionable strategies to drive technological innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and improve educational outcomes.

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - As higher education institutions face unprecedented challenges brought about by rapid technological advancements and increasing demands for digital transformation, global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group says that adopting an Exponential IT mindset has become crucial to remain competitive and effective. The firm's new blueprint, Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in Higher Education, provides vital insights and strategies to help academic leaders navigate this critical transition. This newly published research explains how institutions can drive significant improvements in educational outcomes and operational efficiency through the strategic adoption of cutting-edge technologies and innovative practices.

The firm's use of the term "Exponential IT," outlined in this Forbes article by Info-Tech's Mark Tauschek, "The Age of Exponential IT is Here," refers to the adoption and integration of rapidly advancing technologies that grow at an exponential rate. These technologies, which include artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics, can enable higher education institutions to scale their operations, improve decision-making processes, and deliver enhanced educational experiences. By embracing an Exponential IT mindset, Info-Tech advises that higher education institutions can stay ahead of the curve and effectively respond to the evolving demands of the digital age.

"From digitizing service models to computerizing operations and the new influx of artificial intelligence processing, information technology has drastically changed organizations," says Mark Maby, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Opportunities are multiplying at an exponential rate thanks to the rapid pace of technological change. To make the most of the impending opportunities, IT executives will need to transform into institutional leaders who can unlock advanced value and insights for their college or university."

Info-Tech's new blueprint emphasizes the importance of building a robust IT infrastructure and optimizing technology investments. By addressing foundational capabilities first, academic institutions can create a solid base for integrating advanced technologies and driving continuous improvement in educational delivery and administrative efficiency. The research provides actionable strategies to help institutions align IT initiatives with institutional goals, foster a culture of innovation, and create a data-driven environment.

"With exponential technologies come accompanying risks, both externally through the competitive educational environment and internally through the challenges of deploying these technologies effectively. In the world of Exponential IT, where new skills and capacities are needed, innovation readiness is often still a mystery," explains Maby. "It is imperative for technology leaders in higher education to grasp the main priorities of Exponential IT transformation to stay competitive in today's challenging environment. Recognizing and integrating core foundational capabilities are crucial initial steps in starting a successful Exponential IT transformation, resulting in the generation of value in the industry."

The firm's research highlights the critical need for higher education institutions to adopt an Exponential IT mindset to address the challenges of constrained finances, talent acquisition, and integration of new technologies. The blueprint stresses the importance of building foundational capabilities and maturity to navigate these challenges effectively. By recognizing the urgency and strategically planning their IT transformations, institutions can enhance their operational efficiency, improve student experiences, and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving educational landscape.

In the blueprint, Info-Tech outlines four key priorities to guide IT leaders at higher education institutions through an Exponential IT mindset transformation:

Co-Own Organizational Outcomes: Co-owning organizational outcomes allows IT leaders to focus more on strategic institutional goals rather than merely delivering IT services. As IT services become commoditized and outsourced, IT's role must evolve to become integral to organizational success. Lead New Technology Governance : In the near term, IT must take a leadership role in governing the responsible use of new technologies. Long-term, governance frameworks need to be adaptive, supporting new ways of working and integrating technology seamlessly into the institution's operations. Evolve the IT Operating Model : As emerging technologies permeate every area of the organization, a three-tiered IT operating model will become essential. This model includes embedding strategy and data capabilities at the enterprise level, redesigning service delivery to optimize customer experience, and centralizing key capabilities to support enterprise-wide digital and IT services. Augment Data for More Value : Leveraging both internal and external data sets will become increasingly important. Investing in data and analytics capabilities will drive returns from data, lower management costs, and enhance data quality for artificial intelligence and large language models. This ensures that high-value data is used effectively and classified appropriately.

By strategically adopting an Exponential IT mindset, higher education institutions can not only navigate the complexities of the digital age but also position themselves as leaders in educational innovation. Info-Tech Research Group's comprehensive roadmap can help institutions build the necessary capabilities, foster a culture of continuous improvement, and leverage emerging technologies to their fullest potential. As the pace of technological change continues to accelerate, academic institutions that embrace these strategies will be well-equipped to meet the demands of the future, ensuring sustained success and a competitive edge in the ever-evolving educational landscape.

