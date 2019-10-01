Modernized 'New and Next' Ontario VQA logo tells the story of Ontario's local wine revolution

In several short decades, Ontario's dynamic wine region has achieved international success and is recognized to be on the leading edge of cool climate wines. The Ontario wine story began with the vision and perseverance of dedicated pioneers, quickly attracting key believers who joined the industry along the way. Together, Ontario's growers and winemakers have woven their crafts and created a vibrant local wine industry, rich with exceptional cool climate Ontario VQA wines. Ontario has seen nothing short of a local wine revolution.

"We are thrilled about the new VQA logo as it embraces Ontario's wine growing region, climate and status as an exciting New World wine destination. It evokes a feeling of boldness and creativity, showcasing how Ontario winemakers have forged their own style. VQA Wines of Ontario are truly on the cutting edge of cool," said Sylvia Augaitis, Executive Director of the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario. "Ontario's time to shine is now and this new contemporary VQA logo communicates confidence, building on how Ontario VQA wines continue to win international respect and acclaim. The modernized VQA logo helps convey that story to consumers."

The compelling new VQA logo design preserves VQA brand equity in both domestic and export markets and was designed for the changing consumer landscape for wine. True to the promise of VQA's appellation system, this new logo expresses strong 'Origin', Quality' and 'Authenticity' elements, providing assurance to consumers while conveying the excitement for Ontario VQA wines shared across the globe. The Ontario wine industry is looking forward to the roll out of this new logo by wineries and industry partners.

The new VQA logo has been integrated into the 'Tastes Untamed' TV, digital and print ads and can also be seen in LCBO stores as part of the 'Bring Local Home' fall promotion now running until Thanksgiving. This month-long promotion highlights the local wine community and focuses on the positive economic impact of purchasing local Ontario VQA wines. Consumers may start seeing this logo on wine bottles immediately, as several early-adopter wineries have added it to labels set to be released in the fall of 2019.

The Wine Marketing Association of Ontario is dedicated to promoting the VQA wines of Ontario – both the vintners and the unique qualities of our authentic VQA wines that are made exclusively from 100% Ontario-grown grapes. Wine Country Ontario is dedicated to promoting Ontario's wine-growing regions – from the wines and wineries themselves to the complete experience of each destination: local cuisine, year-round activities and warm hospitality. Wine Country Ontario is a brand of the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario.

