Modernization of Fertilizers Regulations Encourages Canadian Leadership in Fertilizer Innovation, Environmental and Economic Sustainability

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Fertilizer Canada commends the Government of Canada on the newly published Fertilizers Regulations. Effective, science-based regulatory oversight of fertilizer and supplement products ensures the safety of the Canadian marketplace.

"Fertilizer Canada has worked alongside industry associations and government officials from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for nearly a decade to update the Fertilizers Regulations," said Garth Whyte, President & CEO of Fertilizer Canada. "These updates will ensure that our industry is able to provide innovative fertilizers to farmers, harmonize our processes with international jurisdictions, and continue to prioritize the safety of our consumers."

Fertilizers Regulations were a major topic of discussion during the annual Canadian Fertilizer Products Forum (CFPF) earlier this year, hosted by the fertilizer industry and CFIA. This collaboration is essential to help develop more effective, science-based policy that benefits not only Canada's economic well-being, but the fertilizer industry's global competitiveness.

Throughout the pandemic, the fertilizer industry has worked to provide essential goods to Canadian farmers and has continued to be a major Canadian export. The global pandemic has shown that Canadians need to ensure food security and the necessity of industry-government partnerships.

"This partnership is critical to ensuring the success of the agricultural sector at large and will not only provide Canada with an economic boost, but improve the competitiveness of our exports," says Whyte. "We would once again like to thank Minister Bibeau and Deputy Minister Chris Forbes from AAFC, as well as Siddika Mithani, President at CFIA, for their continued collaboration with Canada's fertilizer industry."

We look forward the continued collaboration between both industry and government to meet and develop competitive policies that will enable our industry to operate successfully and efficiently for years to come.

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $23 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. The association is committed to supporting the fertilizer industry with innovative research and programming while advocating sustainability, stewardship, safety and security through standards and Codes of Practice. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca.

