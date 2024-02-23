New facility symbolizes remarkable speed, collaboration, and commitment to help build a more resilient Canada against future pandemics

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Moderna today announced the completion of construction of its state-of-the art mRNA manufacturing facility in Laval, Quebec. The facility is expected to be ready to manufacture respiratory mRNA vaccines for Canadians in 2025, pending regulatory approvals and certifications, ensuring all vaccines manufactured meet the strictest quality, safety and performance standards.

The construction of this facility marks an important milestone in Moderna's strategic partnership with the federal government to support domestic preparedness for future pandemics for all Canadians. This initiative will also generate and support high-skilled employment opportunities. The building of the facility was made possible in part by funding from the Government of Quebec through Investissement Québec.

This manufacturing site reflects Moderna's commitment to environmental sustainability. It is designed to eliminate most fossil fuel usage, and benefits from Quebec's electricity generated is from renewable resources, supporting Moderna's drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030 in scopes 1 and 2.

Moderna currently has 45 therapeutic and vaccine programs in its pipeline across infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases, including nine in late-stage development.

Quotes:

"With infectious diseases continuing to pose a significant health challenge, our mRNA platform can play a pivotal role against current and future threats. Canada's role in global health is critical, and with this facility, Moderna is honoured to contribute to its robust scientific community and public health leadership in driving innovation and transformative medicine forward." Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer, Moderna

"Completing the construction of our mRNA facility marks a groundbreaking moment for Moderna and Canada as we progress towards delivering a domestic mRNA vaccine supply chain. This building is a tangible example of concerted collaboration with the federal government, the government of Quebec, and the city of Laval, reflecting the lessons of the pandemic. We are proud to help drive Canada's reputation as a mRNA centre of excellence and contributor to global health initiatives." Stefan Raos, General Manager, Moderna Canada

"We are grateful to our team and our partners who have contributed to the construction of this facility. Your urgency and diligence have laid the foundation for a healthier future for Canadians and set an enviable global benchmark in biotech facility design and construction." Roger-Ketcha Ngassam, Manufacturing Site Head, Moderna Canada

"Today's milestone for this new, cutting-edge Moderna facility represents a major step forward for Canada's biomanufacturing and life sciences sector. When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, Canada had very limited capability to produce mRNA vaccines domestically. We made a promise to Canadians that we would build back the biomanufacturing sector, and with the completion of the Moderna facility, we are fulfilling our promise. Moderna's presence in Canada will strengthen our national biomanufacturing ecosystem, positioning the entire sector to continue to grow and to create even more good jobs." The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Protecting the health and safety of people in Canada is one of our government's top priorities. With this new facility, we have the opportunity to leverage innovative, state-of-the-art technology in vaccine development and be better prepared for future pandemics through timely, secure access to a domestic supply of safe and effective vaccines." The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

"This new cutting-edge facility marks an important step in our partnership with Moderna to build domestic biomanufacturing capacity for mRNA vaccines. By supporting Canada's biomanufacturing and life sciences sector, we are protecting Canadians and strengthening our pandemic preparedness, all while growing the economy and creating skilled jobs." The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"We're proud to have brought a key player such as Moderna to Québec. In addition to securing our vaccine supply, Moderna's arrival will strengthen our position as a leader in the life sciences sector." Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"Moderna picked Laval because the city has so much to offer, from quality infrastructure to experienced professionals to the right business climate. But above all, it's the availability of local talent and know-how that has made this wonderful announcement possible." Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

''Our Cité de la biotech of Laval is expanding phenomenally today as construction of the Moderna manufacturing plant is completed. The arrival of a major player in life sciences and health technologies in the Laval economic ecosystem is a sign of a dynamic city in action. Having a company of this magnitude on our territory is supporting our objective and vision of being a global leader where you can find quality facilities, vibrant living spaces and a qualified workforce.'' Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval

