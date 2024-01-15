MODERN PLANT BASED FOODS ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO MODERN MEAT KAVIAR

CSE – MEAT

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Modern Plant Based Foods Inc (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern" or the "Company") is setting a new standard in the world of gourmet cuisine with its "Vegan Kaviar" line, available in Salmon, Wasabi, and Beluga flavors. This innovative product range not only offers a luxurious taste experience but also serves as an affordable alternative to traditional, high-cost caviar, effectively filling a significant gap in the market.

Crafted with the finest plant-based ingredients, each flavour in the Vegan Kaviar line is meticulously designed to replicate the texture and nuanced flavours of conventional caviar. The three variants cater to a diverse range of palates:

Vegan Salmon Caviar: A sustainable and affordable alternative to traditional salmon roe, perfect for classic caviar enthusiasts.

Vegan Wasabi Caviar: Combining the sophistication of caviar with a wasabi twist, this flavor offers a unique culinary experience at a fraction of the cost of similar gourmet products.

Vegan Beluga Caviar: This variant emulates the luxurious and highly sought-after Beluga caviar, providing an ethical and cost-effective option for gourmet dining.

"With our Vegan Caviar line, we aim to bridge the gap in the market for affordable luxury," states Avtar Dhaliwal, CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "Our products are designed for those who seek the finesse of high-end caviar without the extravagant cost, aligning with our commitment to sustainable, accessible, and ethical food choices."

This range is perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any dish, from gourmet recipes to everyday meals, making luxury dining an accessible experience for all. Available in select gourmet stores and online, Modern Plant-Based Foods' Vegan Caviar is a game-changer in the plant-based industry.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, B.C., that offers a portfolio of plant-based products, including meat- and dairy-free alternatives, soups, and vegan snacks. Its products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada, including its own Modern Wellness bars located in Vancouver. The company takes a holistic approach to plant-based living and understands the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. The company wants people to feel good about the food they eat which is why the company is deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts, and GMOs (genetically modified organisms).

The company's mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals, and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

