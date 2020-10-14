Modern Meat Teams Up With World Renowned Vegan Chef Doug McNish

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Modern Meat Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Meat") or (the "Company"), a premier plant-based food manufacturer, announced today the addition of Executive Chef Doug McNish as an advisor to the product development team.

Chef McNish is a globally recognized Executive Chef, consultant and author building his brand by creating innovative recipes for all kinds of cuisine. As a pioneer in the vegan movement, Chef McNish work has helped make vegan cuisine go mainstream, devoting himself to his vocation and activism in the name of ethics, health and the environment. Chef McNish is known as one of the top classically trained vegan chefs winning international awards for his cookbooks.

"There's an inherent alignment of our philosophies, which makes our collaboration with Chef McNish an exciting new opportunity for Modern Meat," said Tara Haddad, CEO of the Company. "I am very proud of the fact that in just over a year we have gained the support of such an influential chef in the vegan space, it is a testament to the strength of our brand. We are honoured to have Chef McNish advise on various aspects of our culinary operations not only to enhance our existing line of products but to share his expertise and vision to create new innovative vegan products."

With expansion plans targeted nationally in the coming months, McNish will continue to base himself in the Toronto area.

"I am excited to join a company that has the determination to create authentic vegan products that are of restaurant quality and highly nutritious," states Chef McNish. "Modern Meat not only fits with my core values, but it is nimble, innovative and shows the potential for great growth. Together, I believe we can deliver consumers the very best plant-based meat alternatives on the market. I look forward to working with Modern Meat and growing the brand to the next level."

About Chef Doug McNish

Chef McNish's illustrious career extends beyond the kitchen. He is also an educator, public speaker, committed plant pusher, activist, and acclaimed author. Chef McNish has authored four books of which two, "Eat Raw, Eat Well, 400 Raw, Vegan and Gluten Free Recipes" and "Vegan Everyday" were awarded a Gourmand Award in Paris, France for being the Best Vegetarian Cookbook in the world.

Chef McNish's latest cookbook; The Classics Veganized: Over 120 Favourite Comfort Food Recipes for a Vegan Lifestyle was published in the Fall of 2020.

Chef McNish also owns and operates Mythology restaurant in Greater Toronto, catering to fine dining and high-end vegan consumers.

About Modern Meat

Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Meat recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO's. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

