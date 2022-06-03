MODERN MEAT OPENS NEW "MODERN COMMISSARY" KITCHEN TO LAUNCH NEW FOOD START-UPS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to report that it is expanding the Company's presence in the food innovation space by opening the "Modern Commissary" kitchen facility to tap into the growing trend of ghost kitchens, meal prep, and innovative food start-ups, and has already received extensive interest from a number of unique food players.

"There is an abundance of local and ethnic talent in the lower mainland, and we are ecstatic to be able to offer an accessible and well-equipped kitchen facility for passionate food and beverage companies to do what they love. Our community-focused approach aims to provide affordable means for companies to continue to innovate and grow. The facility is well equipped and can provide the necessary scalability needed for growing business and allows the Company to better utilize its space while generating additional revenue. Given our own humble beginnings, we are happy to be able to serve as a starting point for small businesses to create, connect, and have access to the resources needed to one day reach the same heights and success as Modern Foods," explains Avtar Dhaliwal, CEO of Modern Plant Based Foods.

The Modern Commissary tenants include food businesses that operate locally, have established reputations at some of Vancouver's top food festivals, as well as Asian focused food operators with past food development experience in Southeast Asia. The Modern Commissary provides top of the line equipment that allows start-ups to scale their operations and grow into significant production scenarios. The Modern Commissary is a versatile facility that can accommodate a variety of food products, and has the storage required for frozen, cooler, and dry goods, along with state-of-the-art packaging machines. The facility is perfect for small businesses in the research and development phase of their life cycle, including and up to, finished products being placed on shelves.

Tenants of the facility must meet the company's guidelines for food preparation and safety. The facility is a bit unique providing around the clock access to tenants to create and experiment any time of day, seven days a week. This has effectively expanded usage capacity of the facility, and further solidifies the Company's presence within the food sector. The facility allows Modern Foods to expand its presence in the Vancouver area and provide an additional revenue stream for the Company.

