Modern Meat Launches Its Holiday Bundle Pilot Program for Christmas

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Modern Meat Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Meat") or (the "Company"), an award winning plant-based meat manufacturer, is pleased to announce the launch of their inaugural holiday bundle just in time for the Holiday season. This bundle will include a 100% plant based Modern Meat Holiday Roast, accompanied by a savory vegan gravy, and an apple crumble worthy of a second helping. Modern Meat is also pleased to announce that the Modern Holiday Roast is gluten free, unlike many competitor offerings which is extremely appealing to many consumers that suffer from celiac intolerance or common dietary constrictions. The Holiday bundle will be delivered free of charge to the Metro Vancouver Area and the company is offering an extending service to Whistler, Vancouver Island, and Kelowna for an additional $20 charge.

"We are very pleased to be launching this limited edition 100% Plant Based, Gluten Free Seasonal Modern Roast for this year. The "Roast" has long been a staple holiday tradition and our culinary team feels there is a gap to be filled in the market for a unique healthy vegan and gluten free alternative option. We took this opportunity for our company to initiate a soft launch of our Modern Roast in hopes of building on this pilot program," states Tara Haddad, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"Continually challenging our team to create innovative seasonal offerings provides great insight into the holiday market and the reception to future potential offering ideas in this sector. We look to use this opportunity to fine tune our in house shipping and logistics green routing program as the Company is aggressively pursuing to expand our reach and nurture other revenue streams outside of our currently deployed model," states Chris Parkinson, Brand and Relationship Manager of the Company.

About Modern Meat

Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Meat recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO's. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

For further information: Tanya Todd, Communications Director, [email protected], 604-395-0974