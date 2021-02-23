Modern Meat Expands Into Georgia Main Retailers, Launching Its Plant-Based Meats in Fresh Street Market and IGA

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Meat Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Meat ") or (the " Company "), an award-winning plant-based meat manufacturer, is pleased to announce that it is rolling out its premium line of chef curated vegan products at the popular grocery retailers IGA and Fresh St. Market, both subsidiaries of Georgia Main Food Group Ltd. Specifically, they will be carrying the Modern Meat Burgers, Crumble, 'Crab' Cakes and Meatballs.

Georgia Main is a family company that has been in business for over 118 years from the beginnings of the H.Y Louie Company. Fresh St. Market and IGA combined have over 30 locations throughout British Columbia. Both stores are committed to offering top-of-the-line products in an inviting atmosphere where new, authentic, local, organic and exclusively sourced becomes part of everyday shopping.

"We continue to make great strides toward our retail strategy and see strong demand for our delicious plant-based meat alternative products," stated Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Meat. "We are thrilled to launch Modern Meat into two of British Columbia's top-tier food brands, IGA and Fresh St. Market. Both banners are leaders in the highly competitive grocery industry and has one of the strongest distribution networks in the market space. We are excited to work with them and advance our goal of making our natural and nutritious plant-based meat products more accessible to consumers."

According to Plant Based Foods of Canada 2020 research, about a quarter of Canadian households claim to be consuming some sort of plant-based in their diet.

"Rising demand for quality plant-based products creates retail opportunities which is a priority for Modern Meat. We continue to gain momentum on our West Coast expansion efforts with interest from new retailers while also expanding our existing customer relationships. Both Fresh St. Market and IGA have always had the reputation of staying on the leading edge of food trends, sourcing new and innovative products and paving the way for new brands and we are excited to be a part of their line up," explained Chris Parkinson, Brand and Relationship Manager at Modern Meat.

Modern Meat is now available in the frozen section at Fresh St. Market locations with an ensuing rollout to select IGA stores.

About Modern Meat



Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Meat recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO's. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

