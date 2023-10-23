Modern dental clinic concept debuts in Toronto with 30% lower fees on quality dental work as the majority of Canadians worry about being able to afford dental care

Dentistry for Everyone's first location opens today near Liberty Village to increase access to dental care & help save patients hundreds of dollars with every visit

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - As a new survey reveals even high-income earners are worried about the cost of dental care, and dental fee guides have increased by up to 10 per cent, a team of local dentists debut Dentistry for Everyone . The innovative dental clinic concept offers quality care on core dental services for at least 30 per cent less than standard fees. Dentistry for Everyone opens its first location today near Liberty Village in Toronto at 406 Dufferin St.

Premier Doug Ford visits the opening of Dentistry For Everyone’s first location in downtown Toronto at 406 Dufferin St. near Liberty Village today for the official ribbon cutting with clinic co-founder and dentist, Dr. ElMofty. The innovative clinic concept offers the most commonly needed dental services at least 30% less than standard dental fee guides, including an oral exam for $49. The opening of the company’s first location comes at a time when a new Leger survey reveals the majority of Canadians would like to get more needed dental work but are worried about being able to afford it. Dentistry for Everyone is modernizing the dental experience while focusing on core dental services to cut costs and increase patient convenience while maintaining a high standard of care. Patients can experience seamless online booking at www.dentistryforeveryone.ca where they can also find pricing clearly outlined. Photo credit George Wilson (CNW Group/Dentistry for Everyone)

"Finding a way to improve access to dental care has been a longtime dream. We're thrilled to open our first clinic today to introduce a revitalized and modernized clinic model to achieve our mission to make dentistry more accessible to everyone," said Dr. Karim ElMofty, co-founder of Dentistry for Everyone, member of the Ontario Dental Association, and general dentist with a Master's degree in Dental Public Health.

Efficiency takes the bite out of costs without compromising quality care, $49 exam

Dentistry for Everyone exists to make dental care accessible with more affordable fees, price transparency, and a modern, convenient, comfortable dental experience.

By leveraging technology to automate and eliminate administrative tasks, and focusing on only the most common and necessary dental services, Dentistry for Everyone is able to significantly decrease operational costs and patient fees, without compromising the quality of care.

To empower patients to take charge of their oral health, Dentistry for Everyone offers seamless 24/7 online booking and payments, automated reminders for upcoming sessions, transparent pricing and treatment plans, flexible scheduling, a streamlined check-in process, and a friendly, welcoming, non-traditional clinic setting. In addition to booking online at www.dentistryforeveryone.ca , appointments can also be made by calling 416-814-1111.

To support preventative care and help catch small problems before they become bigger, more expensive issues, Dentistry for Everyone offers an exam that includes x-rays for $49 which is approximately three times less than standard fees.

With a commitment to transparency, pricing for all services is featured on its website here and includes cleanings, tooth extractions, simple root canals, fillings, and emergency toothache management.

To support oral health and other dentists, Dentistry for Everyone refers patients who require help beyond its core dental services to local general dentists and specialists in the local community.

Best-in-Class Dental Materials

Dentistry for Everyone is committed to quality care and exclusively utilizes best-in-class dental materials and equipment. Additionally, its team are all members of their respective colleges, including its dentists who are members of the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario.

New 'Access to Dentistry' survey reveals high-income earners are worried

A recent Leger survey, commissioned by Dentistry for Everyone, reveals even Canadians (43 per cent) earning incomes over $100k would like to get more dental work but are worried about the cost, compared to 62 per cent with a household income of less than $100k.

Furthermore, over half of all Canadians (56%) agree they'd like to get more needed dental work completed, but are worried about being able to afford it.

"I've seen lawyers to low-income earners worry about affording the services needed for good oral health. Even patients with dental insurance and government support worry about costs," said Dr. ElMofty.

Additional survey data reveals access to dental care can be painful:

53% of Canadians would be more likely to go to the dentist if they could book online or through an app with upfront pricing

75% wish they knew how much their dentist appointment would cost before they booked the appointment

Over half (51%) agree they have dental benefits, but it's never enough to cover their entire dental care needs

Please find national, and GTA-specific data from the survey here .

Expansion plans

Dentistry for Everyone's first clinic is located at 406 Dufferin St. near Toronto's Liberty Village. Additional clinics are planned for 2024 with openings across the Greater Toronto Area. Dentistry for Everyone's innovative model is set to disrupt Canada's dental market anticipated to grow by 2.6% this year to reach $21.7b in revenue.

About Dentistry for Everyone

Dentistry for Everyone is modernizing the dental clinic model to provide commonly needed dental services for at least 30 per cent less than standard fee guides while adhering to a high standard of care. Dentistry for Everyone was founded by a group of accomplished and experienced Toronto dentists on a mission to make dental services accessible with more affordable fees, and a modern, convenient, comfortable dental experience. By offering upfront pricing, seamless booking, and a friendly, comfortable, calming environment, Dentistry for Everyone aims to help patients feel at ease while receiving care in a modern, non-traditional clinic setting.

Leger survey methodology

On behalf of Dentistry for Everyone, a survey was completed between September 15-17, 2023, using Leger's online panel of 1564 Canadians, 18+. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e. a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 1564 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE Dentistry for Everyone

For further information: Media contact: Victoria Kirk, V&CO PR, 416.558.4507, [email protected]